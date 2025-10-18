The Kremlin plans to "settle" Russians from the deep regions of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territories (TOT) of Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Kremlin is launching a program for the colonization of the TOT.

In fact, this is the legalization of population replacement: the displacement of locals and the settlement of "new Russians". Russification, demographic engineering, and old colonial methods in a new wrapper - the CNR message says.

According to the new migration concept, it is ordered to "create conditions for the return of residents of Donbas, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions," but they plan to return not Ukrainians, but "loyal subjects" from the depths of the Russian Federation, from Yakutia to Buryatia.

Recall

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, filtration has been intensified, which now takes place not only at checkpoints but also at workplaces. People without a Russian passport are threatened with deportation and confiscation of property.

