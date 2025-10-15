In the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region, Russians reported on the "successes" of the "Luhansk character" program, which is part of Putin's "Movement of the First" movement. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

It is noted that over the year, more than 70,000 "educational" events were held in schools - from junior classes to graduates.

The culmination was a demonstrative action - the presentation of Russian passports to 15 schoolchildren as part of the "We are citizens of Russia" project. - the report says.

The CNR indicates that in this way the Kremlin is raising Ukrainian children to be future subjects of its regime.

Lecturers who conduct lessons on "family values" have been brought to the temporarily occupied territories. The touring performers work directly in schools to educate a new generation according to repressive ideas.

