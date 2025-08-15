$41.450.06
Putin arrived in Anchorage for a summit with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Anchorage. A summit with US President Donald Trump will be held there.

Putin arrived in Anchorage for a summit with Trump

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Anchorage, where a summit with US President Donald Trump will take place, UNN reports.

Details

Putin's Il-96 plane landed at a military base in Anchorage.

The Russian dictator flew to Alaska from Magadan.

As Russian media reported, Putin will travel around Alaska in an "Aurus" with Moscow license plates.

On the day of negotiations, they also kill, and that says a lot: Zelenskyy reacted to Russian attacks on Ukraine on the day of the summit in Alaska15.08.25, 18:51 • 4558 views

Recall

The presidents of the USA and the Russian Federation will hold talks in Alaska on Friday, August 15. The meeting was initiated by Putin, Zelensky emphasizes the impossibility of resolving Ukraine's fate without its participation.  

The spokesman for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, announced that no documents are planned to be signed following the talks in Alaska. The summit will discuss issues "related to the Ukrainian settlement."

The planned meeting between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place on Friday at 11:00 local time (22:00 Kyiv time) in Anchorage.

Political scientist Oleg Lisny believes that the meeting between Trump and Putin in Alaska will not be a turning point, but only the beginning of the process. He proposes a trilateral or quadrilateral negotiation format with the participation of Ukraine and Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump