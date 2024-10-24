Putin admits: there were no drone attacks before the war, but rf was “pointed to the spot”
Kyiv • UNN
Putin said there were no drone attacks on russia before the war in Ukraine, but there was a “worse situation”. He said the West was trying to make russia a “raw materials appendage” and was pointing to its place.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has confirmed that there were no drone strikes against russia before the war in Ukraine, but “there was a much worse situation - rf was being pointed at its place all the time”. He said this at the BRICS summit, UNN reports, citing the ASTRA Telegram channel.
“I'll start with the security of Russia, because that's the most important thing for me. You said about drone strikes and so on. Yes, that didn't happen, but there was a much worse situation - it was that our constant and persistent proposals to establish relations with the countries of the Western world kept pointing us to our place. I can tell you this very definitely. So everything seemed to be affectionate, but in principle we were always shown our place,” Putin said.
According to him, “this place would lead Russia to slip into the category of secondary states that perform only the function of raw material appendages,” which would allegedly lead to “loss of sovereignty,” without which russia cannot exist.
In addition, Putin again accused Western countries of “unfairly expanding NATO” before the war in Ukraine.
We shall remind you that after the outbreak of a full-scale war in Ukraine, Sweden and Finland, which had been neutral before the SWO, joined NATO. As a result, Russia's direct land border with NATO countries more than doubled.
Supplement
On the night of October 22, drones attacked the Biokhim enterprise in the Tambov region of Russia, an industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region, and a distillery in the Tula region. Also due to the UAV attack, the airport in Nizhny Novgorod, Nizhny Novgorod region, did not receive airplanes.
As sources reported, SBU and GUR drones hit rf's largest explosives factory.