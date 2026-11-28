President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa the continuation of the program to procure pickup trucks, the supply of air defense systems and turrets to Ukraine, as well as personnel issues in the military sphere, UNN reports.

Pavlo Palisa’s report. First—the situation at the front and in the military, and current needs. We are preparing to continue the pickup procurement program for next year—volumes and funding. It is important to continue helping meet this need - Zelenskyy said.

Ukraine simplified the procurement of pickup trucks and buggies for the Armed Forces

According to him, Palisa reported on his communication with designated partners regarding the supply of air defense systems, turrets, and other equipment to Ukraine.

We discussed priorities in our work aimed at our FREYJA anti-ballistic program, as well as the relevant agreements with manufacturers in Europe. We are moving forward with the program and bringing closer the creation of a truly effective anti-ballistic system - the President added.

The process of integrating the components has already begun — Zelenskyy on the FREYJA program

In addition, the meeting addressed certain personnel issues in the military sphere.

We will make the appointments together with the Minister of Defense of Ukraine and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Glory to Ukraine! - the Head of State concluded.

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