Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the FREYJA anti-ballistic program, following which he said that the issue of components and other technical matters is currently being resolved. The process of integrating the components has already begun, Zelenskyy said in his evening address, UNN reports.

I held a meeting on our FREYJA anti-ballistic program. Of course, the key task now is to accelerate the delivery of missiles from our partners. Missiles for Patriots, missiles for our other systems that are needed and can help precisely at this time. Unfortunately, we do not yet have any relevant good news from the United States regarding acceleration. Deliveries are still delayed, unfortunately. But we are working for the long term, and step by step we are moving forward to create our own anti-ballistic system - Zelenskyy said.

He added that the issue of components and other technical matters is currently being resolved.

The process of integrating the components has already begun: it is necessary to effectively combine all the capabilities of the participants in the FREYJA program so that this system can actually work. We are working on this. And this winter there are to be the first prototypes and testing - Zelenskyy added.

To remind you

Ukraine already has a ready interceptor missile for the Freyja anti-ballistic project, while the first completed component from the partners was a Danish radar. At the same time, creating a fully fledged system requires combining the developments of different countries into a single system. Coordination of this work is to be strengthened by Freyja offices in Europe.