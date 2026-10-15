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Protests over Trump's son-in-law's project have been raging in Albania for a third day: dozens reported injured and detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1480 views

Clashes between protesters and police continue in Albania: 89 people injured, 65 detained. Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Edi Rama.

Protests over Trump's son-in-law's project have been raging in Albania for a third day: dozens reported injured and detained

Large-scale anti-government protests have continued in Albania for the third consecutive day, accompanied by clashes with police, arson attacks on administrative buildings, and mass arrests. Demonstrators are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama, accusing his government of corruption and worsening socio-economic conditions, reports UNN  citing the Associated Press.

One of the triggers for the protests was a controversial tourism project linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. 

Details

On Thursday, October 15, thousands of demonstrators again took to the streets of Albania’s capital, Tirana. Protesters gathered near government institutions, including the Ministry of Education, and clashed with law enforcement officers. Participants in the rallies threw stones and other objects at police. In response, law enforcement used tear gas, water cannons, and batons. The protests also spread to other cities across the country, where students announced a boycott of classes. Demonstrators damaged at least four ministry buildings, ransacked bank branches and shops, set fire to garbage containers, and erected barricades.

According to Albania’s Ministry of Health, 89 people were injured during the clashes on October 14, including 61 police officers. Law enforcement also reported the detention of at least 65 protesters.

The protesters issued an ultimatum to Prime Minister Edi Rama, demanding that he resign by 1:00 p.m. on October 15 local time. However, the head of government categorically rejected the demands, stating that a change of power must take place through democratic elections rather than as a result of street violence.

Why protests erupted in Albania

One of the reasons for public discontent was a large-scale investment project linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump. It involves the construction of luxury tourism complexes on Sazan Island and in the Zvërnec area near the Vjosa-Narta protected area.

In particular, the Sazan Island development project envisages investments of approximately €1.4 billion, the construction of luxury hotels, villas, and other tourism infrastructure.

Opponents of the development accuse the authorities of opaque land distribution, threatening the destruction of natural ecosystems, and favoring the interests of major investors. Environmental activists were later joined by students protesting the high cost of education, insufficient funding for universities, and limited employment opportunities.

Against the backdrop of the unrest, Albania’s opposition Democratic Party supported the demonstrators’ demands and called for the formation of an interim government and the holding of early parliamentary elections.

It should be noted that the media had previously reported that Albania’s anti-corruption prosecutor’s office was investigating possible violations in the allocation of land plots designated for tourism construction. At the same time, journalists found no evidence of Kushner himself being involved in the alleged illegal transactions.

European Union reaction to the unrest in Albania

The European Union delegation in Albania expressed concern over the scale of the violence and called on the parties to de-escalate. The EU emphasized the need to respect citizens’ right to peaceful assembly, for law enforcement to use force proportionately, and for protesters to refrain from violent actions.

The political crisis is unfolding against the backdrop of negotiations on Albania’s accession to the European Union. The country expects to become an EU member in 2028, but the escalation of the domestic political situation creates additional risks for its European integration plans.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

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