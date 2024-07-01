Protests in France over Le Pen's victory in the first round of elections

On the evening of June 30, after the far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen won the first round of early parliamentary elections in France, thousands of people protested. This is reported by France 24, UNN reports.

Details

Supporters of the New People's Front, an alliance of left-wing political forces that includes French socialists, communists, greens and the France Unbowed party, gathered on the capital's Place de la République, reporters say.

Some of the protesters climbed the monument in the center of the square, from where they waved Palestinian and South African flags, as well as posters "against fascism" and "against the far right." Several people spray painted inscriptions on the monument.

Most of the demonstrators were young and chanted slogans such as "Fascists out!

