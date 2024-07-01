Protests in France over Le Pen's victory in the first round of elections

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 53732 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 60608 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83400 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 168465 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 214882 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 132825 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 362139 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 180217 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 148823 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197529 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
2.4m/s
43%
Popular news

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

April 3, 11:39 PM • 31397 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 43901 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 50883 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 62832 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 47253 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 53605 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 48224 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 60470 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 63793 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 83273 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 748 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 4642 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 11972 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 33418 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 35339 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Protests in France over Le Pen's victory in the first round of elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61908 views

Thousands of people protested in France against the victory of the far-right National Union party of Marine Le Pen in the first round of elections.

Protests in France over Le Pen's victory in the first round of elections

On the evening of June 30, after the far-right National Rally party led by Marine Le Pen won the first round of early parliamentary elections in France, thousands of people protested. This is reported by France 24, UNN reports.

Details

Supporters of the New People's Front, an alliance of left-wing political forces that includes French socialists, communists, greens and the France Unbowed party, gathered on the capital's Place de la République, reporters say.

Some of the protesters climbed the monument in the center of the square, from where they waved Palestinian and South African flags, as well as posters "against fascism" and "against the far right." Several people spray painted inscriptions on the monument.

Most of the demonstrators were young and chanted slogans such as "Fascists out!

Exit polls in France show victory in the first round of elections of the far-right National Rally30.06.24, 23:55 • 28052 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyPolitics
South Africa
France
The State of Palestine
Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40