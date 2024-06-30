Exit polls in France show victory in the first round of elections of the far-right National Rally
Exit polls show that the far-right National Rally party wins the first round of parliamentary elections in France with about 34% of the vote.
According to exit polls, the far-right National Rally party is winning the French parliamentary elections with about 34% of the vote. The party was founded by Marine Le Pen and is now headed by Jordan Bardella, who may become prime minister if the party wins a majority in the second round, Reuters reports UNN.
According to Reuters, the party's chances of gaining power after the second round of elections will depend on the political deals their rivals may make in the coming days.
In the past, center-right and center-left parties have joined forces to keep the National Union out of power. The talks began almost immediately after the first round of elections, Reuters reports.
On June 30, the first round of early elections to the lower house of parliament was held, after which Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called early parliamentary elections.
The French president made this decision after the unexpectedly large success of the right-wing in the European Parliament elections. The National Rally party, headed by Marine Le Pen, was more than twice as far ahead of the president's supporters.
On the eve of the elections, Emmanuel Macron called on all political forces that reject extremist views to form an electoral alliance to prevent right-wing populists from the National Rally from coming to power.
The second round of elections is scheduled for July 7. Three main political blocs are competing: the far-right National Rally, President Macron's centrist alliance, and the New People's Front coalition, which includes center-left, green, and left-wing forces.
