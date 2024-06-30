Exit polls in France show victory in the first round of elections of the far-right National Rally

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Exit polls in France show victory in the first round of elections of the far-right National Rally

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28052 views

Exit polls show that the far-right National Rally party wins the first round of parliamentary elections in France with about 34% of the vote.

Exit polls in France show victory in the first round of elections of the far-right National Rally

According to exit polls, the far-right National Rally party is winning the French parliamentary elections with about 34% of the vote. The party was founded by Marine Le Pen and is now headed by Jordan Bardella, who may become prime minister if the party wins a majority in the second round, Reuters reports UNN.

Details

According to Reuters, the party's chances of gaining power after the second round of elections will depend on the political deals their rivals may make in the coming days.

In the past, center-right and center-left parties have joined forces to keep the National Union out of power. The talks began almost immediately after the first round of elections, Reuters reports.

Addendum

On June 30, the first round of early elections to the lower house of parliament was held, after which Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and called early parliamentary elections.

The French president made this decision after the unexpectedly large success of the right-wing in the European Parliament elections. The National Rally party, headed by Marine Le Pen, was more than twice as far ahead of the president's supporters.

On the eve of the elections, Emmanuel Macron called on all political forces that reject extremist views to form an electoral alliance to prevent right-wing populists from the National Rally from coming to power.

The second round of elections is scheduled for July 7. Three main political blocs are competing: the far-right National Rally, President Macron's centrist alliance, and the New People's Front coalition, which includes center-left, green, and left-wing forces.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
European Parliament
Reuters
Emmanuel Macron
France
