Macron says he would continue the dialog with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron said he will continue dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin on issues such as nuclear power plants despite the lack of communication recently, as he believes in the power of dialogue.
French President Emmanuel Macron would like to continue a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He stated this in the Generation Do It Yourself podcast, UNN reports .
Details
I believe in the power of dialog, and I would continue the dialog with Vladimir Putin... In the last few months, there hasn't been (a dialogue), but I don't rule it out on any particular topic, including the issue of nuclear power plants or anything else. But, to be honest, I think it is always important to continue the dialog
Recall
In March, Macron said that he would pick up the phone if Putin called him to listen to the essence of his proposals.
