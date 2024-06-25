Macron says he would continue the dialog with Putin

French President Emmanuel Macron would like to continue a dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. He stated this in the Generation Do It Yourself podcast, UNN reports .

Details

I believe in the power of dialog, and I would continue the dialog with Vladimir Putin... In the last few months, there hasn't been (a dialogue), but I don't rule it out on any particular topic, including the issue of nuclear power plants or anything else. But, to be honest, I think it is always important to continue the dialog Macron said.

Recall

In March, Macron said that he would pick up the phone if Putin called him to listen to the essence of his proposals.

