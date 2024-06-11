Macron ruled out the possibility of resigning "regardless of the result" of the parliamentary elections

French President Emmanuel Macron, after the dissolution of the National Assembly, rejected the possibility of resigning after the country's legislative elections, "regardless of the outcome," writes UNN with reference to BFMTV.

Details

Emmanuel Macron rules out the hypothesis of resigning after the legislative elections, even if the "National Association" (RN) comes out victorious and demands that he leave, Le Figaro points out.

"The RN does not write either the Constitution or its spirit. The institutions are clear, the place of the president, regardless of the result, is also clear," the French president said.

Addition

Earlier, French radio station Europe 1 reported that Macron was discussing the possibility of resigning if he achieved poor results in the upcoming early elections.

But Bloomberg later reported, citing a person close to the French president, that Macron did not discuss a possible resignation.

The French president, according to the source, intends to hold a press conference on Wednesday to talk about the election campaign.

