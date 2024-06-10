Macron dissolved parliament after French right-wing victory in EU elections

Emmanuel Macron announced new elections in France after the European Parliament elections, in which his party suffered a humiliating defeat from the far-right.

This is reported by UNN with reference to France24.

After a clear victory for French right-wing populists in the European Parliament elections, French President Emmanuel Macron dissolved the National Assembly and announced early elections.

This decision is serious and complex, but it is, above all, an act of trust Macron stressed.

context

According to forecasts, Marine Le Pen's right-wing populist FN (National Association) party won about 32% of the vote in the European elections. That is, the "National Association" now has more than twice as many votes as the government camp of the current French president, who is projected to receive 15%. The Socialists are only one point behind him.

Details

According to Macron, parliamentary elections will be held on June 30 and July 7. This announcement has already been welcomed by Le Pen.

"We are ready to come to power if the French trust us in the upcoming parliamentary elections. We are ready to put the country on its feet," the leader of the National Association said.

EU elections: far-right and center-left alliance have achieved success in the Netherlands

Help

The "National Association" traditionally achieves success in European elections, as confirmed by the votes in 2014 and 2019. A significant 15-point lead on Sunday - up from 1% five years ago-indicates that Le Pen's party is at an all-time high. Perhaps Macron's party is in an unprecedented weak position, political observers conclude.

Maloney, Orban and Le Pen support Spanish far-right in European elections