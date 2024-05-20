Maloney, Orban and Le Pen support Spanish far-right in European elections

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and French far-right Marine Le Pen have announced their support for Vox ahead of the June 2024 European Parliament elections. Written by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

On the eve of the European Parliament elections, the Spanish far-right party Vox has received support from a number of prominent European politicians. The prime ministers of Italy and Hungary, as well as the French far-right - Georgia Maloney, Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen - announced their support for Vox this Sunday.

Dear Spanish friends, we, the patriots, must occupy Brussels - Orban said in a video message broadcast during the Live Europe 24 congress organized by the Spanish far-right party in Madrid.

"We are on the eve of crucial elections (...). It is time to mobilize, to take to the streets. It's time to raise the stakes, we have to fight until the last day," said Maloney, who spoke in Spanish via videoconference.

Le Pen also expressed a clear desire to work with VOX in the European Parliament.

Your party, VOX, embodies the Spanish patriotic movement that I know I can count on at the European level to revive Europe. Today, many of us want to change the direction of the European Union, and on June 9th there will be even more of us. If the European Commission were to strip European nations of their sovereignty once and for all, the consequences would be catastrophic for the future of our country - Le Pen emphasized.

