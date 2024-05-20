Maloney, Orban and Le Pen support Spanish far-right in European elections

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Maloney, Orban and Le Pen support Spanish far-right in European elections

Maloney, Orban and Le Pen support Spanish far-right in European elections

Kyiv  •  UNN

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and French far-right leader Marine Le Pen announced their support for the Spanish far-right party Vox ahead of the June 2024 European Parliament elections.

Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and French far-right Marine Le Pen have announced their support for Vox ahead of the June 2024 European Parliament elections. Written by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

On the eve of the European Parliament elections, the Spanish far-right party Vox has received support from a number of prominent European politicians. The prime ministers of Italy and Hungary, as well as the French far-right - Georgia Maloney, Viktor Orban, Marine Le Pen - announced their support for Vox this Sunday.

Dear Spanish friends, we, the patriots, must occupy Brussels

- Orban said in a video message broadcast during the Live Europe 24 congress organized by the Spanish far-right party in Madrid.

"We are on the eve of crucial elections (...). It is time to mobilize, to take to the streets. It's time to raise the stakes, we have to fight until the last day," said Maloney, who spoke in Spanish via videoconference.

President of the European Parliament met with a barista who made coffee in a cafe damaged by russian shelling09.05.24, 17:14 • 34192 views

Le Pen also expressed a clear desire to work with VOX in the European Parliament.

Your party, VOX, embodies the Spanish patriotic movement that I know I can count on at the European level to revive Europe. Today, many of us want to change the direction of the European Union, and on June 9th there will be even more of us. If the European Commission were to strip European nations of their sovereignty once and for all, the consequences would be catastrophic for the future of our country

- Le Pen emphasized.

The EU does not recognize the "elections" in Russia, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament - Metsola09.05.24, 17:05 • 14877 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

Contact us about advertising