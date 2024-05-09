The EU does not recognize the "elections" in Russia, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament - Metsola

The European Union does not recognize the so-called Russian elections, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola during a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports.

I will repeat the position taken by the European Parliament, noting that the results of the presidential elections in Russia were not a surprise to anyone, and therefore the European Parliament immediately reacted in such a way that the EU does not recognize the Russian elections, especially the elections held illegally in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As of now, the European Parliament is in a phase where we have a current mandate and are waiting for a new one to be approved on July 16-17, and then we will expect a strong position from the new parliament - Metzola said.

Addendum

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano statedthat the EU does not have an agreed position on whether to recognize Vladimir Putin as the legitimate president of Russia. Instead, all 27 member states recognized that the elections in Russia were not transparent.

