Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82211 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107536 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150381 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154400 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250619 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174210 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165458 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226055 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

The EU does not recognize the "elections" in Russia, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament - Metsola

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14880 views

The European Union does not recognize the so-called Russian elections, especially those held illegally in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and the new European Parliament is expected to take a strong position.

The European Union does not recognize the so-called Russian elections, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament. This was stated by the President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola during a joint press conference with President Zelenskyy in Kyiv, UNN reports.

I will repeat the position taken by the European Parliament, noting that the results of the presidential elections in Russia were not a surprise to anyone, and therefore the European Parliament immediately reacted in such a way that the EU does not recognize the Russian elections, especially the elections held illegally in the occupied territories of Ukraine. As of now, the European Parliament is in a phase where we have a current mandate and are waiting for a new one to be approved on July 16-17, and then we will expect a strong position from the new parliament 

- Metzola said.

Addendum

EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano statedthat the EU does not have an agreed position on whether to recognize Vladimir Putin as the legitimate president of Russia. Instead, all 27 member states recognized that the elections in Russia were not transparent.

The world is not ready to treat Putin like Hitler - political scientist07.05.24, 16:55 • 168589 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
roberta-metsolaRoberta Metsola
european-parliamentEuropean Parliament
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

