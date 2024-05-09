President of the European Parliament met with a barista who made coffee in a cafe damaged by russian shelling

During her visit to Kyiv, President of the European Parliament Roberta Mecola visited a cafe damaged during one of the russian strikes on the capital. This was reported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk, UNN reports.

Roberta Metzola met with barista Maria Yevstafieva, who works in a coffee shop located near a building damaged by Russian shelling in one of the capital's districts. In March, despite the explosions and broken windows in the café as a result of another enemy attack, Maria continued to make coffee.

And it's about indomitability. And the power of the Ukrainian spirit - he wrote.

In March, another russian missile attack in Kyiv destroyed part of the building of the Boychuk Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts and Design.

Subsequently, an exhibition "Unbreakable Traditions" opened in Kyiv, featuring more than 200 works by students and teachers of the Mykhailo Boichuk Academy, which was damaged by a russian missile.

The EU does not recognize the "elections" in Russia, but a strong position is expected from the new mandate of the European Parliament - Metsola