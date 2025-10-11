Protesters in Madagascar marched for the first time under military escort

On Saturday, protesters in Madagascar marched onto May 13 Square in Antananarivo for the first time since demonstrations began last month, under military escort, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

The protests, inspired by Gen Z movements in Kenya and Nepal, began on September 25 over water and electricity shortages, but have since escalated, posing the most serious challenge to President Andry Rajoelina's rule since his re-election in 2023.

Earlier on Saturday, some soldiers from an army unit that helped Rajoelina seize power in a 2009 coup called on their fellow soldiers to disobey orders and support the youth-led protests, local media reported.

The elite CAPSAT unit, which played a key role in Rajoelina's rise to power, issued a rare public call for solidarity with the demonstrators demanding his resignation.

Videos circulating on social media show CAPSAT soldiers calling on their fellow soldiers to "support the people."

Military leaders, including the chief of staff and a senior official from the Ministry of Armed Forces, called on troops for discussions and dialogue.

A video broadcast by local media shows some soldiers leaving their barracks to escort protesters to May 13 Square, the site of many political uprisings, which had been heavily guarded and closed during the unrest.

Demonstrators are demanding that Rajoelina resign, apologize to the country, and dissolve the Senate and the electoral commission.

Last week, he dissolved his cabinet and appointed a new prime minister.

According to the United Nations, at least 22 people have died and 100 have been injured in the unrest. The government of Madagascar has disputed these figures, and Rajoelina stated this week that 12 people had died in the protests.

