Protest in Serbia: students demand to bring to justice those responsible for the tragedy at the train station

A protest gathered tens of thousands of people in the Serbian capital. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

The participants of the demonstration gathered in front of the building of the Serbian public broadcaster RTS, where they honored the victims of the Novi Sad tragedy with a minute of silence.

The protest was organized by students of the University of Belgrade. They expressed outrage at the lack of action to investigate the collapse of the roof of the Novi Sad train station, which killed 15 people last November.

The students also indicted President Aleksandar Vucic and his right-wing populist SNS party, accusing them of corruption. However, the authorities deny all charges.

For several weeks, young people from various universities across the country, including Belgrade, Kragujevac, and Novi Sad, have been insisting that documents related to the construction of the station's roof be made public. However, their demands remain unanswered.

Last November, the roof collapsed at the Novi Sad railway station, killing people. Dozens of rescuers and heavy equipment were working at the scene.

