The Prosecutor General's Office returned hundreds of millions of hryvnias to the budget for defense

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Prosecutor General's Office ensured the replenishment of the state budget by UAH 320 million by collecting unreasonably paid VAT by private companies for the supply of fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, during 2023–2025, prosecutors obtained court decisions in favor of the state, which provided for the return of funds and the collection of penalties for their unlawful use. In the last weeks of the current year alone, three decisions totaling over UAH 20 million were executed, which replenished the budget of the defense department.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the Specialized Prosecutor's Office will continue to defend the interests of the state in the sphere of budgetary legal relations and control over defense expenditures.

Law enforcement, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered sufficient evidence regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - National Police