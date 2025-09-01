$41.320.06
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac sign
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1
The Prosecutor General's Office returned hundreds of millions of hryvnias to the budget for defense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Prosecutor General's Office returned UAH 320 million to the budget by recovering unduly paid VAT by private companies for the supply of fuel to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. During 2023–2025, prosecutors secured court decisions, and in recent weeks, three decisions totaling over UAH 20 million have been executed.

The Prosecutor General's Office returned hundreds of millions of hryvnias to the budget for defense

The Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Prosecutor General's Office ensured the replenishment of the state budget by UAH 320 million by collecting unreasonably paid VAT by private companies for the supply of fuel for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, during 2023–2025, prosecutors obtained court decisions in favor of the state, which provided for the return of funds and the collection of penalties for their unlawful use. In the last weeks of the current year alone, three decisions totaling over UAH 20 million were executed, which replenished the budget of the defense department.

The Prosecutor General's Office emphasizes that the Specialized Prosecutor's Office will continue to defend the interests of the state in the sphere of budgetary legal relations and control over defense expenditures.

Law enforcement, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered sufficient evidence regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - National Police9/1/25, 1:48 PM • 908 views

Stepan Haftko

