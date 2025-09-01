$41.320.06
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Law enforcement, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered sufficient evidence regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - National Police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

Law enforcement agencies have gathered enough evidence to announce suspicion to the man detained in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder. The murder of the ex-chairman of the Verkhovna Rada occurred in Lviv on August 30, 2025.

Law enforcement, SBU, and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered sufficient evidence regarding the suspect in the murder of Andriy Parubiy - National Police

Law enforcement agencies, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Prosecutor General's Office have gathered enough evidence for the prosecutor to sign a suspicion notice for the man detained in connection with the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy, the National Police reported during a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

The work continued 24/7 from the moment this murder was committed. Thanks to the National Police, operational services, the Security Service of Ukraine, and, of course, the Prosecutor General's Office, we have gathered enough evidence for the prosecutor to reasonably sign a suspicion notice today.

- stated the police.

Law enforcement officers emphasized that thanks to the actions taken, there are now all grounds to suspect the detained man of Parubiy's murder.

We are not talking about randomness, but about the consistency of actions by law enforcement agencies, which allow us today to say that this person is suspected by law enforcement agencies of committing this murder.

 - noted the police.

Addition

On August 30, 2025, former Verkhovna Rada chairman Andriy Parubiy was shot dead in Lviv. The police reported that Parubiy was shot about 8 times.

Law enforcement officers are considering various versions of the murder of former Verkhovna Rada speaker Andriy Parubiy. Currently, there is no data linking this crime to the murder of Iryna Farion.

The Lviv police are also analyzing whether the murdered MP Andriy Parubiy received threats. In 2014, Parubiy was on a liquidation list for his activities as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

On September 1, a Lviv resident was notified of suspicion in Parubiy's murder. A motion is being prepared for the court to choose a pre-trial detention measure for him in the form of custody without the possibility of bail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Andriy Parubiy
National Police of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Lviv