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Prosecutor General Kravchenko ordered inspections at the Prosecutor General’s Office — how many prosecutors could be dismissed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

The Prosecutor General’s Office is preparing submissions to the disciplinary commission concerning seven prosecutors. Official investigations have also been ordered, along with preparations for polygraph tests.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko ordered inspections at the Prosecutor General’s Office — how many prosecutors could be dismissed

Seven prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General are planning to be referred to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors for possible dismissal following Operation "Carthage." Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said this, reports UNN

Exactly the person who has been notified of suspicion. Whoever was involved. I have already said that I cannot make decisions single-handedly. Only if the court removes him from office, I will immediately dismiss him (Serhii Kropyva — ed.). Or when his guilt is proven in court 

- Kravchenko said, commenting on the issue of dismissals at the OPG. 

He added that the head of the personnel unit is preparing a plan concerning personnel matters. 

Today, an appeal to the Qualification and Disciplinary Commission of Prosecutors (QDCP) will be signed, and I have already ordered all official investigations. Documents concerning polygraph testing are also being prepared 

- Kravchenko added. 

According to him, the OPG is currently checking both civil servants and prosecutors. 

The dismissal procedure is simpler for civil servants there. As for prosecutors, they can be removed from office only by a decision of the QDCP, so submissions to the QDCP are now being prepared. It concerns seven prosecutors 

- the Prosecutor General added. 

We remind you 

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he is not clinging to his position and never will, noting that the decision on his resignation must be made by the President of Ukraine or the Verkhovna Rada. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine