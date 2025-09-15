Prosecution seeks life imprisonment for defendant in funicular murder case

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 5496 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 26210 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 22743 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 24088 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 31047 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 53729 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 71427 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 104933 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 87109 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 85317 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.2m/s
34%
753mm
Popular news
NASA shows starry landscape of dwarf galaxy near Milky WaySeptember 15, 02:27 AM • 14863 views
ISW: Russia uses drone attacks on Poland and Romania to assess NATO's reactionSeptember 15, 02:59 AM • 17127 views
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstormsSeptember 15, 03:58 AM • 12260 views
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operationSeptember 15, 05:13 AM • 18690 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 12447 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries09:21 AM • 9704 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe08:30 AM • 12522 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 26213 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 20639 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 99347 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Radosław Sikorski
Donald Tusk
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Spain
United States
Poland
Italy
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhoto08:11 AM • 7272 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason07:06 AM • 9230 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 24447 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 31025 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 80228 views
Actual
Financial Times
The Guardian
TikTok
Forbes
Fox News

Prosecution seeks life imprisonment for defendant in funicular murder case

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The prosecution has requested life imprisonment for Artem Kosov, accused of murdering a 16-year-old boy on the funicular. Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted that society has lost the opportunity to learn about the potential contribution of the deceased teenager to the future of Ukraine.

Prosecution seeks life imprisonment for defendant in funicular murder case

The prosecution is asking for a life sentence for Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"I ask the court to find Artem Volodymyrovych Kosov guilty of committing a criminal offense under paragraph 7 of part 2 of Article 115 and sentence him to life imprisonment," the prosecutor said.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted that because of this murder, society will never know whether the deceased teenager had a chance to benefit Ukraine or become famous.

"We will never know if Maksym (the deceased teenager - ed.) could have been the person who would bring more benefit to Ukraine, become famous. No one will know. Neither I nor you. Due to only one thing - due to the fact that the accused took the life of young Maksym. Unfortunately, Maksym, forever young," emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Addition

Today, September 15, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov. The man is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular.

The court heard the testimonies of two men who witnessed the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin. The witnesses reported that the behavior of the accused Artem Kosov was inadequate from the very beginning, as he and his companion were intoxicated.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that the accused only simulated providing first aid to the 16-year-old teenager.

Currently, the case has moved to the debate stage. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 17.

At it, the debates will continue. After which, it is expected that the judges will retire to the deliberation room.

Pavlo Zinchenko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ukraine
Kyiv