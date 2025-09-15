Prosecution seeks life imprisonment for defendant in funicular murder case

The prosecution is asking for a life sentence for Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"I ask the court to find Artem Volodymyrovych Kosov guilty of committing a criminal offense under paragraph 7 of part 2 of Article 115 and sentence him to life imprisonment," the prosecutor said.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko noted that because of this murder, society will never know whether the deceased teenager had a chance to benefit Ukraine or become famous.

"We will never know if Maksym (the deceased teenager - ed.) could have been the person who would bring more benefit to Ukraine, become famous. No one will know. Neither I nor you. Due to only one thing - due to the fact that the accused took the life of young Maksym. Unfortunately, Maksym, forever young," emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Addition

Today, September 15, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv considered the case of former UDO employee Artem Kosov. The man is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular.

The court heard the testimonies of two men who witnessed the murder of 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin. The witnesses reported that the behavior of the accused Artem Kosov was inadequate from the very beginning, as he and his companion were intoxicated.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the court hearing that the accused only simulated providing first aid to the 16-year-old teenager.

Currently, the case has moved to the debate stage. The next court hearing is scheduled for September 17.

At it, the debates will continue. After which, it is expected that the judges will retire to the deliberation room.