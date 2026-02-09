Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika Srpska

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
February 8, 07:59 PM • 8760 views
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
February 8, 05:37 PM • 20262 views
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
February 8, 04:39 PM • 23912 views
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
Exclusive
February 8, 01:58 PM • 24688 views
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
February 8, 12:29 PM • 25772 views
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Exclusive
February 8, 10:00 AM • 22033 views
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
February 8, 08:45 AM • 15261 views
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
February 8, 08:35 AM • 12475 views
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
February 7, 08:45 PM • 24695 views
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
February 7, 08:13 PM • 38885 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
2.8m/s
76%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
India joins war on 'shadow fleet', detains three tankers - mediaVideoFebruary 8, 06:41 PM • 18159 views
Air defense missiles are needed every day, protection from Russian ballistic missiles is needed every day - Zelenskyy to partnersFebruary 8, 06:57 PM • 4440 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv amid ballistic missile threatFebruary 8, 07:07 PM • 5406 views
Epic footage: Air Force shows how an F-16 pilot destroys an enemy Shahed droneVideoFebruary 8, 08:13 PM • 4718 views
Partial evacuation of the population announced in Russia's Belgorod due to heating system collapse10:41 PM • 4160 views
Publications
Floral symbolism – how to choose a meaningful bouquet for Valentine's DayPhotoFebruary 8, 07:00 AM • 31362 views
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 52798 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 71253 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 65056 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 65299 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Mahmoud Abbas
Serhiy Lysak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 26086 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 40091 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 41565 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 50079 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 52678 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Dassault Rafale

Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika Srpska

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

Siniša Karan won the repeat elections for the president of Republika Srpska, despite accusations of fraud from the opposition. His election continues Milorad Dodik's course and strengthens separatist sentiments in the region.

Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika Srpska

A close associate of the ousted Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has declared a final victory in the partial rerun of the presidential elections in Republika Srpska. The re-election in 136 polling stations, held on February 8, confirmed the leadership of the ruling SNSD party, despite opposition accusations of fraud and voter intimidation. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Siniša Karan, who previously served as Minister of Internal Affairs and Minister of Scientific Development, maintained his lead over his main opponent from the Serb Democratic Party, Branko Blanuša. The rerun covered approximately 85,000 voters in 17 municipalities where the results of the November elections were annulled due to systemic violations.

From now on, I am the president of all of you, all citizens of Republika Srpska

– Karan stated during a press conference in Banja Luka, calling for stability in the region.

Despite conceding defeat, Branko Blanuša sharply criticized the conduct of the voting, calling it an "electoral adventure" and accusing the authorities of organized vote-buying.

US lifts sanctions against former Bosnian Serb leader Dodik29.10.25, 18:19 • 3184 views

The opposition emphasizes the unequal conditions of the campaign, as Karan had unlimited access to state media resources, while alternative views were practically ignored. The term of office of the new president will be short – he will lead the region only until the general elections in October 2026.

Dodik's Legacy and the Future of Autonomy

Siniša Karan's victory is seen by analysts as a direct continuation of Milorad Dodik's course, who was banned from politics for six years in October 2025.

Republika Srpska plans a referendum on the verdict of the BiH court against Dodik24.08.25, 04:20 • 11432 views

Dodik, who remains under US and UK sanctions, was suspended for refusing to comply with the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Karan's appointment effectively allows Dodik to maintain informal control over the region through a loyal associate.

The newly elected president has already promised to continue the policy of secession and strengthening ties with Moscow.

The result was a decisive "no" to any foreigner and usurper of the will of the Serbian people

– Karan emphasized, hinting at international observers and the High Representative in Bosnia.

The situation in Republika Srpska remains tense, as the new administration's separatist rhetoric continues to threaten the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. 

Republika Srpska officially suspended Milorad Dodik: interim president appointed19.10.25, 19:53 • 4839 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Milorad Dodik
Republika Srpska
Reuters
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Great Britain
United States