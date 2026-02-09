Pro-Russian separatist Siniša Karan won the repeat elections in Republika Srpska

A close associate of the ousted Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik has declared a final victory in the partial rerun of the presidential elections in Republika Srpska. The re-election in 136 polling stations, held on February 8, confirmed the leadership of the ruling SNSD party, despite opposition accusations of fraud and voter intimidation. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Siniša Karan, who previously served as Minister of Internal Affairs and Minister of Scientific Development, maintained his lead over his main opponent from the Serb Democratic Party, Branko Blanuša. The rerun covered approximately 85,000 voters in 17 municipalities where the results of the November elections were annulled due to systemic violations.

From now on, I am the president of all of you, all citizens of Republika Srpska – Karan stated during a press conference in Banja Luka, calling for stability in the region.

Despite conceding defeat, Branko Blanuša sharply criticized the conduct of the voting, calling it an "electoral adventure" and accusing the authorities of organized vote-buying.

The opposition emphasizes the unequal conditions of the campaign, as Karan had unlimited access to state media resources, while alternative views were practically ignored. The term of office of the new president will be short – he will lead the region only until the general elections in October 2026.

Dodik's Legacy and the Future of Autonomy

Siniša Karan's victory is seen by analysts as a direct continuation of Milorad Dodik's course, who was banned from politics for six years in October 2025.

Dodik, who remains under US and UK sanctions, was suspended for refusing to comply with the decisions of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Karan's appointment effectively allows Dodik to maintain informal control over the region through a loyal associate.

The newly elected president has already promised to continue the policy of secession and strengthening ties with Moscow.

The result was a decisive "no" to any foreigner and usurper of the will of the Serbian people – Karan emphasized, hinting at international observers and the High Representative in Bosnia.

The situation in Republika Srpska remains tense, as the new administration's separatist rhetoric continues to threaten the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

