Pro-Russian Georgescu, removed from the Romanian presidential election, is leaving politics - address
Kyiv • UNN
Călin Georgescu, who was removed from the Romanian presidential election, announced his departure from politics. He does not rule out a return if there is an opportunity to "benefit Romania".
Ultra-right pro-Russian politician Călin Georgescu, who was removed from participating in the presidential elections in Romania, announced that he is leaving politics. He published the corresponding video on Facebook, UNN reports.
Details
According to Georgescu, he decided to "stop active participation in the political process", is currently not a member of any party, does not intend to create his own political force and does not seek to hold public office.
We created history, not politics! Thank you, my dears
At the same time, he did not rule out that he might return to politics in the future.
"When a serious opportunity arises that will bring real benefits to Romania and the Romanian people," Georgescu explained.
Let us remind you
Călin Georgescu won the first round of presidential elections in Romania in November 2024, gaining 22% of the votes. The country's Constitutional Court annulled the election results due to alleged Russian interference in the election process.
Later, a new date for the presidential and local elections was set - May 4, 2025. Georgescu submitted his candidacy, but the Central Election Commission refused to register the candidate.
In May, following the voting, Nicușor Dan, an opponent of Georgescu's political ally George Simion, was elected President of Romania.
