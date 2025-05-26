Newly elected Romanian President Nicusor Dan intends to propose the candidacy of Ilie Bolojan for the post of Prime Minister. The choice is due to the fact that Bolojan previously served as president and has a reputation as an experienced administrator, Politico reports, UNN writes.

Politico notes that "Dan wants to make former interim President Illie Bolojan his prime minister and make it a priority to reduce the government's budget deficit to 7.5 percent of GDP."

Bolojan's appointment is part of Dan's efforts to form a stable government with the participation of pro-European parties.

The new Romanian cabinet is expected to focus on overcoming the economic crisis and restoring citizens' trust in democratic institutions.

Ilie Bolojan, who previously served as interim president, has considerable experience in public administration and is known for his effectiveness at the local level. His candidacy has received support among pro-European political forces seeking stability and reform.

Analysts note that Bolojan's appointment may help consolidate pro-European forces in parliament and provide the necessary support for the implementation of reforms.

The presidential elections in Romania took place after the annulment of the previous results due to allegations of fraud and interference by Russia. Nicusor Dan's victory was seen as a signal of a return to a pro-European course and stability in the country.