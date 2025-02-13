Presidential Advisor Lytvyn: “No talks with russians are planned in Munich”

Ukraine rules out negotiations with the terrorist state at the Munich conference. This was reported by Dmytro Lytvyn, the Presidential Communications Advisor , UNN reports.

Details

Amid numerous reports of possible contacts between representatives of Ukraine and russia during the Munich Security Conference, Kyiv's official position remains unchanged.

Ukraine is primarily engaged in a dialogue with the United States, and Europe should be involved in any significant negotiations that could affect stability and long-term peace. Any contacts with representatives of the aggressor country are possible only after agreeing on a common position with Western partners.

At the moment, there are no official initiatives to negotiate with russia, and no meetings with its representatives are scheduled in Munich.

There is nothing on the table at the moment. No talks with the russians are planned in Munich - said Dmytro Lytvyn.

Recall

The US President announced a possible meeting of representatives of the three countries in Munich, but the exact composition of the delegations is unknown.

Trump announces a possible meeting between Ukraine, russia and the United States at the Munich conference