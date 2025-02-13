Presidential Advisor Lytvyn: “No talks with russians are planned in Munich”

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 12281 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53928 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77873 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106980 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78502 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118246 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101263 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113098 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116737 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153858 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91633 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59399 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27880 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89056 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49646 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106980 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118246 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153857 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144447 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 176755 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49646 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 89056 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134455 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136368 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164586 views
Presidential Advisor Lytvyn: “No talks with russians are planned in Munich”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 92503 views

Dmytro Lytvyn denied rumors about possible contacts between representatives of Ukraine and russia during the Munich conference. Kyiv's official position is that a dialogue will only take place after agreement with Western partners.

Ukraine rules out negotiations with the terrorist state at the Munich conference. This was reported by Dmytro Lytvyn, the Presidential Communications Advisor , UNN reports.

Details

Amid numerous reports of possible contacts between representatives of Ukraine and russia during the Munich Security Conference, Kyiv's official position remains unchanged. 

Ukraine is primarily engaged in a dialogue with the United States, and Europe should be involved in any significant negotiations that could affect stability and long-term peace. Any contacts with representatives of the aggressor country are possible only after agreeing on a common position with Western partners. 

At the moment, there are no official initiatives to negotiate with russia, and no meetings with its representatives are scheduled in Munich.

There is nothing on the table at the moment. No talks with the russians are planned in Munich

- said Dmytro Lytvyn.

Recall

The US President announced a possible meeting of representatives of the three countries in Munich, but the exact composition of the delegations is unknown.

Trump announces a possible meeting between Ukraine, russia and the United States at the Munich conference13.02.25, 23:13 • 49624 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPolitics
munichMunich
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

