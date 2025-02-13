Trump announces a possible meeting between Ukraine, russia and the United States at the Munich conference

Trump said that a meeting with the participation of representatives of russia, Ukraine and the United States may be held in Munich. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

According to US President Donald Trump, the talks will be attended by high-ranking officials, but the exact composition of the delegations remains unknown.

Tomorrow there will be a meeting in Munich. russia will be there with our people, and Ukraine is also invited. I'm not sure who will represent which country. But high-ranking people from Russia, Ukraine and the United States - said the US President.

The meeting announced by Trump is not on the conference program. Only a discussion between Zelenskyy and US Vice President J.D. Vance is officially scheduled.

