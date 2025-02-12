ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

President: Russian army will increase by 12-15 divisions this year

President: Russian army will increase by 12-15 divisions this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32257 views

Zelenskyy announced Russia's plans to increase its army by 12-15 divisions in 2025. The president warned that the new troops could be used not only against Ukraine but also against NATO countries.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia will increase its military forces by 12-15 divisions in 2025, which will amount to about 150,000 additional troops. He said this in an interview with The Guardian.

I am tired of saying that it is in NATO's interest to have Ukraine among its members. If NATO is left without Ukraine, Europe will be occupied. Maybe we are talking about this too loudly, but if the alliance does not understand this..

- Zelensky said.

According to him, NATO is interested in Ukraine, because even with the Ukrainian army, the EU forces are smaller than Russia's army.

"Exactly what is needed to make Putin stop the war": Zelenskiy says of Trump's determination

The Russians will increase their army by 12-15 divisions in 2025. We believe that this will be another 150,000 additional forces through mobilization, and we also take into account the DPRK

- the President added.

Zelensky believes that these troops will train on the territory of Belarus. It was under this “scenario” that the full-scale invasion began.

In the spring or summer of this year, when the Russian troops are ready, they can launch a full-scale invasion. At this point, the question arises. Who says they will attack Ukraine again? They can go to Poland or Lithuania. They can do that

 - added the head of state. 

 Recall 

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that without Ukraine, Europe will be occupied by Russia. He emphasized that the Ukrainian army, which consists of 110 combat brigades, is currently holding back the Russian army, which has 220 brigades, and this number may increase in the future. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
north-koreaNorth Korea
lithuaniaLithuania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising