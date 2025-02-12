President: Russian army will increase by 12-15 divisions this year

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia will increase its military forces by 12-15 divisions in 2025, which will amount to about 150,000 additional troops. He said this in an interview with The Guardian.

I am tired of saying that it is in NATO's interest to have Ukraine among its members. If NATO is left without Ukraine, Europe will be occupied. Maybe we are talking about this too loudly, but if the alliance does not understand this.. - Zelensky said.

According to him, NATO is interested in Ukraine, because even with the Ukrainian army, the EU forces are smaller than Russia's army.

The Russians will increase their army by 12-15 divisions in 2025. We believe that this will be another 150,000 additional forces through mobilization, and we also take into account the DPRK - the President added.

Zelensky believes that these troops will train on the territory of Belarus. It was under this “scenario” that the full-scale invasion began.

In the spring or summer of this year, when the Russian troops are ready, they can launch a full-scale invasion. At this point, the question arises. Who says they will attack Ukraine again? They can go to Poland or Lithuania. They can do that - added the head of state.

