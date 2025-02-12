“Exactly what is needed to make Putin stop the war”: Zelenskiy says of Trump's determination

The determination of US President Donald Trump is exactly what is needed to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war. This opinion was expressed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with The Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

"The most important thing is President Trump's determination, strong action, quick decision-making, specificity, and decision-making through a strong position. I think that's exactly what we need to get Putin to stop the war, to end it, and to recognize that this is a very big mistake. And we need to find a way to bring a just peace to Ukraine," the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also expressed hope that Ukraine, the United States and European countries will act as a powerful alliance to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

"I hope that President Trump's actions will be equally strong against Putin's policy, against Putin's war. Then we have a chance in our alliance, America, and European countries, which are also very important, because they play an important role, because we are on the European continent and the security of Europe depends on how and when the war ends," the Head of State summarized.

Zelenskyy on deployment of European military contingent in Ukraine: It is impossible without the United States