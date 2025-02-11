Zelenskyy on deployment of European military contingent in Ukraine: It is impossible without the United States

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not mind the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the United States it is impossible. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Trump's public statements on Ukraine have so far been scattered and often contradictory, but one of the prevailing themes is that while he wants to make a deal to end the war, Europe should be responsible for keeping the peace afterwards.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron put forward the idea of a European peacekeeping force that could be deployed to Ukraine at some point after the ceasefire agreement. Zelenskyy said that such a mission would only work if it were deployed on a large scale.

When it comes to Emmanuel's idea, if this is part of the security guarantees, then yes, if there are 100-150 thousand European troops, then yes. But even then, we would not have the same level of troops as the Russian army, which is opposing us - Zelensky said.

The newspaper notes that Europe is still far from agreeing to deploy combat-ready troops in Ukraine, which Putin is unlikely to agree to during the negotiations.

I'll be frank, I don't think UN troops or anything like that has ever really helped anyone in history. Today we cannot really support this idea. We are in favor of a peacekeeping contingent if it is part of the security guarantees, and I would emphasize once again that this is impossible without America - Zelensky added.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, but this cannot be the only security guarantee for the Ukrainian state, because it is not enough.