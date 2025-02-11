Zelenskyy on deployment of European military contingent in Ukraine: It is impossible without the United States

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 46890 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 93985 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102674 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118027 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100592 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125757 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102707 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113237 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116856 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159581 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103739 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 97688 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 69097 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 107134 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101362 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 117999 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125736 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159565 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149840 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182018 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101369 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

09:03 AM • 107140 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 136962 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138768 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie "Leave Me If You Love Me"

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166689 views
Zelenskyy on deployment of European military contingent in Ukraine: It is impossible without the United States

Zelenskyy on deployment of European military contingent in Ukraine: It is impossible without the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28313 views

The President of Ukraine is ready to accept a European military contingent as part of security guarantees if it amounts to 100-150 thousand troops. Zelenskyy emphasized that such a mission is impossible without the participation of the United States.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine does not mind the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine if it is part of security guarantees, without the United States it is impossible. Zelensky said this in an interview with the Guardian, UNN reports.

Details

According to the newspaper, Trump's public statements on Ukraine have so far been scattered and often contradictory, but one of the prevailing themes is that while he wants to make a deal to end the war, Europe should be responsible for keeping the peace afterwards.

In response, French President Emmanuel Macron put forward the idea of a European peacekeeping force that could be deployed to Ukraine at some point after the ceasefire agreement. Zelenskyy said that such a mission would only work if it were deployed on a large scale.

When it comes to Emmanuel's idea, if this is part of the security guarantees, then yes, if there are 100-150 thousand European troops, then yes. But even then, we would not have the same level of troops as the Russian army, which is opposing us 

- Zelensky said.

The newspaper notes that Europe is still far from agreeing to deploy combat-ready troops in Ukraine, which Putin is unlikely to agree to during the negotiations.

I'll be frank, I don't think UN troops or anything like that has ever really helped anyone in history. Today we cannot really support this idea. We are in favor of a peacekeeping contingent if it is part of the security guarantees, and I would emphasize once again that this is impossible without America 

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Earlier, Zelenskyy statedthat Ukraine is not against the deployment of a European military contingent in Ukraine, but this cannot be the only security guarantee for the Ukrainian state, because it is not enough.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics

