President of Taiwan calls on China to stop intimidation

In his inaugural speech, Taiwan's new president, Lai Ching-teh, called on China to stop trying to intimidate the island republic. UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-teh asked China to stop its military and political threats. In his inaugural speech, he stated that peace is the only goal, and that Beijing must respect the choice of the people of Taiwan.

I also want to call on China to stop intimidating Taiwan politically and militarily, and to assume its global responsibility with Taiwan to work hard to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the region to ensure a world without fear of war. We also want to make this clear to the world: Taiwan will not make concessions on democracy and freedom. Peace is the only choice, and prosperity is our goal for long-term peace and stability - He said.

It should be noted that in the days leading up to the inauguration, Beijing had already sent a growing number of fighter jets to the vicinity of Taiwan. The Communist Party of China considers Taiwan to be part of the People's Republic of China and has repeatedly demonstrated its military power in the Taiwan Strait. Beijing also threatens to invade. Military aircraft of the People's Liberation Army of China fly in the direction of Taiwan almost every day. On the eve of Lai's inauguration, there were also fears in Taiwan's political circles that China might launch hacker attacks to disrupt the celebrations.

Recall

The U.S. and Taiwanese navies conducted joint exercises in the Pacific Ocean in Aprilthat were not officially held, Reuters reported, citing four people briefed on the matter, indicating that it comes as the two militaries are stepping up cooperation amid growing military threats from China.