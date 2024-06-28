President of Azerbaijan dissolves the country's parliament

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has announced the dissolution of the Milli Majlis. He scheduled early parliamentary elections for September 1, 2024. This is stated in a decree published on the president's website, UNN reports .

Details

On June 21, the parliament asked Aliyev to dissolve the country's legislature. On June 27, the Constitutional Court of Azerbaijan reviewed the parliamentary resolution on compliance with the Azerbaijani constitution.

Based on this, Aliyev issued a decree dissolving the parliament of the sixth convocation. Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan will be held on September 1, 2024.

Recall

In February of this year, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev won re-election in Azerbaijan with 92.1% of the vote.