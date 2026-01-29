$42.770.19
Prepared an attack on Sea Baby and Magura naval drones: SBU detained Russian "mole"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The Security Service of Ukraine detained a serviceman of the Ukrainian Navy who turned out to be a Russian informant. He was collecting coordinates for a Russian missile strike on Ukrainian units involved in naval drones.

Prepared an attack on Sea Baby and Magura naval drones: SBU detained Russian "mole"

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained a Russian "mole" who was preparing a Russian attack on the "Sea Baby" and "Magura" naval drones, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, thwarted a Russian air strike on Ukrainian units involved in naval drones. As a result of the special operation, a serviceman of the brigade of unmanned special purpose complexes of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who turned out to be a Russian informant, was detained.

- reported the SBU.

As the investigation established, the suspect, according to the SBU, was supposed to transfer to his "contact":

  • geolocations of the basing points of the military personnel who operate naval drones;
    • coordinates of the storage of unmanned boats and their movement routes.

      "Among the main 'targets' of the enemy were the legendary SBU and HUR MO naval drones with the code names 'Sea Baby' and 'Magura'," the SBU stated.

      SBU officers, as noted, acted proactively: they exposed the informant in advance, documented his crimes, and detained him when he was preparing coordinates for a Russian missile attack. Simultaneously, the Security Service took measures to secure the locations of the Defense Forces in the zone of enemy reconnaissance activity.

      According to the case materials, the detained serviceman came to the attention of Russian special services through his acquaintances, to whom he spoke about the details of his work. The enemy used one of these acquaintances as a "liaison" to obtain classified information about Ukrainian defenders, the special service noted.

      During searches of the detainee, as indicated, a smartphone was seized, on which he accumulated secret information and through which he contacted the "acquaintance."

      Currently, the Security Service reported, the informant has already been notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations established in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

      The issue of possible additional qualification of his criminal actions is also being considered. The perpetrator is in custody. The investigation is ongoing to bring all guilty parties to justice.

      Julia Shramko

