SBU detained an FSB "mole" in a Ukrainian Armed Forces marine brigade

Kyiv • UNN

 • 480 views

The SBU detained a Ukrainian Armed Forces officer who was leaking unit geolocations to the enemy and directing air attacks. He was also looking for candidates for recruitment to the FSB.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained an FSB "mole" in a brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' marines, suspecting him of adjusting enemy strikes and recruiting other soldiers of the unit, writes UNN.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service exposed another FSB agent within the ranks of the Defense Forces. He turned out to be an officer recruited by the enemy — a platoon commander of unmanned aerial systems of one of the marine infantry brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, fighting on the southern front.

- reported the SBU.

According to the case materials, the suspect "leaked" the geolocation of his unit to the occupiers to adjust enemy fire on Ukrainian defenders. "Additionally, he directed Russian air attacks on reserve command posts of adjacent military units of the Defense Forces and their ammunition depots. Another task of the "mole" was to search for potential candidates for recruitment into the FSB's agent network," the SBU reported.

As the investigation established, he tried to persuade other military personnel of the unit to cooperate with the aggressor, which he reported to his handler.

"At the final stage of the special operation, the military counterintelligence of the Security Service detained the Russian "mole" at the base of his unit," the SBU noted.

He was searched. A "flash drive" with "secret information that he was supposed to transfer to the FSB" and two phones, which the agent used to contact his handler, were found, the special service reported.

According to the investigation, the Russian special service recruited the military through his relatives from the temporarily occupied part of the Luhansk region.

He was served with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). He is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle