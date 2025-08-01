SBU exposed a "mole" in the National Guard who was leaking data about a strategic defense enterprise to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Commander of the National Guard, exposed an FSB "mole" who was leaking information to the enemy about one of Ukraine's strategic defense enterprises. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

According to the case materials, the "mole" was leaking information to the enemy about one of the strategic defense enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is engaged in the production of explosive materials and ammunition of various types.

He turned out to be a mobilized serviceman of one of the National Guard brigades stationed in Zaporizhzhia - the SBU post states.

In addition, he sent data to the occupiers about the National Guard military unit responsible for guarding this facility.

The agent possessed relevant information, as he personally worked at this enterprise before mobilization - reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the suspect himself contacted the enemy special service and offered the occupiers secret information in exchange for money.

SBU officers documented the "mole's" activities and, together with representatives of the National Guard, detained him.

Investigators of the SBU Main Investigation Department informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

