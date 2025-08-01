SBU exposed a "mole" in the National Guard who was leaking data about a strategic defense enterprise to Russia

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26864 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 45279 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 123442 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 67661 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 72869 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 69716 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239739 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276767 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113679 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 97825 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
1m/s
78%
746mm
Popular news
Almost 24,000 tons of harvest transferred to Russia: a deputy from OPZZh who cooperated with the occupiers was exposedPhotoJuly 31, 01:29 PM • 10442 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 25084 views
In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack increased to 15Photo04:52 PM • 5862 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 5508 views
The US had a conversation with the Kremlin this week regarding peace in Ukraine, but without results - Rubio07:21 PM • 11457 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 25105 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 26864 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 239739 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 276767 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 202599 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
France
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideo05:36 PM • 5532 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 25105 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 133356 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 194153 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 249262 views
Actual
Fox News
Facebook
Tesla Model Y
Tesla Cybertruck
WhatsApp

SBU exposed a "mole" in the National Guard who was leaking data about a strategic defense enterprise to Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The SBU exposed a mobilized serviceman of the National Guard who was transmitting information to the FSB about a strategic defense enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region. He also leaked data about the military unit guarding the facility.

SBU exposed a "mole" in the National Guard who was leaking data about a strategic defense enterprise to Russia

The Security Service of Ukraine, with the assistance of the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Commander of the National Guard, exposed an FSB "mole" who was leaking information to the enemy about one of Ukraine's strategic defense enterprises. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Details

According to the case materials, the "mole" was leaking information to the enemy about one of the strategic defense enterprises in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which is engaged in the production of explosive materials and ammunition of various types.

He turned out to be a mobilized serviceman of one of the National Guard brigades stationed in Zaporizhzhia

- the SBU post states.

In addition, he sent data to the occupiers about the National Guard military unit responsible for guarding this facility.

The agent possessed relevant information, as he personally worked at this enterprise before mobilization

- reports the Security Service of Ukraine.

As the investigation established, the suspect himself contacted the enemy special service and offered the occupiers secret information in exchange for money.

SBU officers documented the "mole's" activities and, together with representatives of the National Guard, detained him.

Investigators of the SBU Main Investigation Department informed the suspect of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).

The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Recall

The SBU detained a Ukrainian Armed Forces flight instructor who was collecting data for Russian intelligence. He transmitted aircraft coordinates and personal pilot data for strikes on airfields.

SBU detains FSB "mole" in Defense Forces in Kharkiv region30.07.25, 09:50 • 2720 views

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia