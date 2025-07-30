SBU detains FSB "mole" in Defense Forces in Kharkiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine announced that it had detained an FSB "mole" in the Defense Forces in the Kharkiv region, suspecting him of adjusting enemy fire and preparing for the occupiers' "breakthroughs," writes UNN.

The military counterintelligence of the Security Service detained an FSB agent in one of the combat units of the Defense Forces in Kharkiv region. The suspect turned out to be a 26-year-old mobilized man, whom the occupiers recruited through a Telegram channel looking for "easy money." - reported the SBU.

According to available data, the agent agreed to cooperate with the enemy, "as he was looking for funds to cover his gambling debts."

As the investigation established, "the suspect directed Russian aerial bombs and heavy artillery at the positions of his unit, which is holding back the rashists' offensive in the Velykyi Burluk area." "After adjusting enemy attacks, the suspect would leave the shelling zone in advance under fabricated pretexts. During such 'exits beyond the perimeter,' the agent additionally collected data for the FSB on the deployment of nearby military units of the Defense Forces," the SBU reported.

"According to available information, the rashists expected that the information provided by the agent could be used to prepare so-called 'breakthroughs' deep into the territory of Ukraine," the special service reported.

The military counterintelligence of the SBU detained the suspect "red-handed" when he was using his phone to record the location of Ukrainian defenders near the front line. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the "mole."

The Security Service also identified the Russian curator of this agent. "He turned out to be a native of Sevastopol, an employee of the FSB of the Russian Federation, Suprunenko Oleksiy Leonidovych, born on August 20, 1978. He previously worked in law enforcement agencies of Ukraine but betrayed his oath and went over to the enemy's side," the SBU reported.

The agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (state treason committed under martial law). The detained agent is in custody without the right to bail, and faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The curator of this agent from the FSB also received a suspicion of state treason.

