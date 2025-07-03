SBU detains "mole" of elite FSB special unit in Air Force

$41.810.01
49.130.28
ukenru
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
08:45 AM • 521 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 9019 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 18475 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 17996 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 17964 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 44767 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144352 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 92007 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
July 2, 12:33 PM • 78092 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
July 2, 11:29 AM • 65036 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.4m/s
46%
752mm
Popular news
High-rise building significantly damaged, there are casualties: Odesa shows consequences of Russian night attack (photo)July 3, 01:51 AM • 28100 views
"I regret that Americans are making such a decision": Poland reacted to the US pause in arms supplies to UkraineJuly 3, 02:05 AM • 12250 views
Night shelling of Odesa: 10 people, including children, rescued from damaged high-rise building03:07 AM • 33178 views
Anomalous heat will cover Ukraine: where to expect rain on July 303:27 AM • 14395 views
Explosion occurred in the Poltava community amid the drone threat05:52 AM • 27939 views
Publications
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?08:45 AM • 521 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 144352 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problemJuly 2, 01:43 PM • 107313 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the marketJuly 2, 01:18 PM • 122949 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 156426 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Denis Shmyhal
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Masoud Pezeshkian
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Qatar
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 34214 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 43540 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 51582 views
Villa of legendary couturier Lagerfeld near Paris sold for 4.7 million eurosJuly 2, 07:53 AM • 106895 views
Taylor Swift buys a giant friendship bracelet from New Orleans Eras Tour for $13KJuly 1, 03:11 PM • 64067 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Bild
MIM-104 Patriot
M270 (MLRS)

SBU detains "mole" of elite FSB special unit in Air Force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 372 views

The SBU detained a major of the Ukrainian Air Force in Lviv region, who turned out to be a Russian agent recruited through his ex-wife. He collected information about Ukrainian military aviation for missile and drone strikes.

SBU detains "mole" of elite FSB special unit in Air Force

A "mole" of the elite special unit of the Russian FSB was detained in the ranks of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The military counterintelligence of the SBU, in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as stated, thwarted a new attempt by Russia to obtain coordinates of the aviation infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During a special operation in Lviv region, a major of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who turned out to be a Russian agent, was detained

- reported the special service.

According to the SBU, the occupiers recruited him through his ex-wife, a former military servicewoman, who works for the aggressor in Melitopol.

According to the case materials, the subversive activities of the "mole" were coordinated by a regular officer of the "Alpha" special operations department of the FSB, Oleksandr Belodedov.

"The agent's main task was to collect information about Ukrainian military aviation. In particular, the enemy tried to obtain coordinates of operational airfields, logistics hubs, and maintenance centers for combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In case of obtaining the relevant geolocations, the occupiers hoped to launch missile and drone strikes on them," the special service said.

SBU officers, as reported, exposed the "mole" in advance, documented his contacts with the Russian special service, and detained him. 

The agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

His ex-wife, who is in the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine, also received an in absentia suspicion for treason under wartime conditions.

Was going to adjust the missile strike on the military institute: SBU exposed the "mole" of the FSB23.05.25, 10:49 • 3545 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarCrimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Melitopol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9