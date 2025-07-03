SBU detains "mole" of elite FSB special unit in Air Force

A "mole" of the elite special unit of the Russian FSB was detained in the ranks of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the SBU reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

The military counterintelligence of the SBU, in cooperation with the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as stated, thwarted a new attempt by Russia to obtain coordinates of the aviation infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

During a special operation in Lviv region, a major of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who turned out to be a Russian agent, was detained - reported the special service.

According to the SBU, the occupiers recruited him through his ex-wife, a former military servicewoman, who works for the aggressor in Melitopol.

According to the case materials, the subversive activities of the "mole" were coordinated by a regular officer of the "Alpha" special operations department of the FSB, Oleksandr Belodedov.

"The agent's main task was to collect information about Ukrainian military aviation. In particular, the enemy tried to obtain coordinates of operational airfields, logistics hubs, and maintenance centers for combat aircraft of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In case of obtaining the relevant geolocations, the occupiers hoped to launch missile and drone strikes on them," the special service said.

SBU officers, as reported, exposed the "mole" in advance, documented his contacts with the Russian special service, and detained him.

The agent was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

He is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

His ex-wife, who is in the temporarily occupied southern part of Ukraine, also received an in absentia suspicion for treason under wartime conditions.

Was going to adjust the missile strike on the military institute: SBU exposed the "mole" of the FSB