Prepared a terrorist attack in the center of Rivne: a Lviv resident tried to blow up an apartment building on the orders of Russian special services

Law enforcement officers detained an agent recruited by Russia through a "easy money" channel. Prior to this, according to the investigation, the suspect managed to install a homemade explosive device in the center of Rivne.

An agent of the Russian special services who tried to blow up a high-rise building in Rivne has been detained.

According to the case materials, a 27-year-old Lviv resident was preparing an explosion in an apartment building in Rivne. He was recruited through a channel for finding "easy money" on social media.

After recruitment, according to the investigation, the suspect arrived in Rivne. There, following the curator's coordinates, the man retrieved a ready-made explosive device from a cache. He then arrived at a pre-rented dwelling that was planned to be blown up.

Having placed the explosive on a shelf, the suspect set up a phone camera opposite it, through which the occupiers planned to record the explosion. After the explosion, the agent planned to first "lie low" in another rented apartment in Rivne, and then flee to Lviv. - reports the SBU press service.

SBU officers preemptively exposed the rashists' plans and detained the terrorist "red-handed" as he was mining the apartment.

SBU investigators informed the suspect of suspicion under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 14, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 258 (complicity in preparing a terrorist act, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of explosives).

The perpetrator is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

