Prepared a massive strike on Myrhorod: SBU detained a Russian agent in Poltava region

SBU officers detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing a massive strike on Myrhorod, Poltava region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was preparing coordinates for a new Russian missile attack on the defense and critical infrastructure of the city of Myrhorod. With the help of the traitor, the enemy hoped to destroy most of the power substations that supply power to the settlement with ballistic missiles.

Also, priority targets for the enemy were the locations of mobile fire groups and alternate command posts of Ukrainian troops. The occupiers recruited the man via Telegram - he turned out to be a handyman.

The perpetrator searched for energy facilities in the city, as well as buildings near which the personnel of the Defense Forces were located. He marked the locations on Google Maps and transmitted the information to the Russian curator.

The man was exposed and detained "red-handed" when he was photographing the perimeter of one of the alternate locations of the Defense Forces. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was found and seized from him.

The detainee has been charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High treason committed under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for 15 years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The detainee is currently in custody.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU exposed four agents of the Russian Federal Security Service who, at the request of the invaders, were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia".