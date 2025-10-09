$41.400.09
Exclusive
09:10 AM • 1818 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
08:36 AM • 3738 views
Parliament supported the creation of the Cyber Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: what is known about the structure
08:06 AM • 7380 views
Ukrainian delegation to visit the US next week: Zelenskyy named topics for negotiations
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 14759 views
Ten-year NABU investigations: a sign of inefficiency or hidden interest?
07:20 AM • 12158 views
Russian strikes destroyed over half of Ukraine's gas production - Bloomberg
05:56 AM • 13575 views
Odesa region attacked by Russian drones at night: 5 injured, port damaged, power outagesPhotoVideo
October 9, 01:15 AM • 15924 views
"Historic achievement": Netanyahu and Trump congratulated each other on the peace agreement and agreed to meet in Israel
October 8, 07:17 PM • 26125 views
Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria
October 8, 06:01 PM • 48240 views
Divorce through "Diia" will be possible as early as 2026
October 8, 05:48 PM • 34706 views
Zelenskyy approved some plans for the SBU, our asymmetric responses to the Russian war
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"New strains are just variations of Omicron": virologist talks about the "Frankenstein" form of Covid-19
Exclusive
October 8, 01:46 PM • 55831 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacyOctober 8, 12:14 PM • 61364 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify aboutOctober 8, 11:59 AM • 40633 views
Prepared a massive strike on Myrhorod: SBU detained a Russian agent in Poltava region

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1122 views

The SBU detained an agent of Russian special services who was preparing coordinates for a missile strike on Myrhorod's defense and critical infrastructure. The perpetrator searched for energy facilities and locations of the Defense Forces, transmitting data to his handler via Telegram.

Prepared a massive strike on Myrhorod: SBU detained a Russian agent in Poltava region

SBU officers detained an agent of the Russian special services who was preparing a massive strike on Myrhorod, Poltava region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press center of the Security Service of Ukraine.

Details

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was preparing coordinates for a new Russian missile attack on the defense and critical infrastructure of the city of Myrhorod. With the help of the traitor, the enemy hoped to destroy most of the power substations that supply power to the settlement with ballistic missiles.

Also, priority targets for the enemy were the locations of mobile fire groups and alternate command posts of Ukrainian troops. The occupiers recruited the man via Telegram - he turned out to be a handyman.

The perpetrator searched for energy facilities in the city, as well as buildings near which the personnel of the Defense Forces were located. He marked the locations on Google Maps and transmitted the information to the Russian curator.

The man was exposed and detained "red-handed" when he was photographing the perimeter of one of the alternate locations of the Defense Forces. During searches, a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was found and seized from him.

The detainee has been charged with suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (High treason committed under martial law). The sanction of the article provides for 15 years to life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The detainee is currently in custody.

Recall

Earlier, the SBU exposed four agents of the Russian Federal Security Service who, at the request of the invaders, were engaged in sabotage on "Ukrzaliznytsia".

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Electricity
Poltava Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Security Service of Ukraine