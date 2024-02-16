Preparations for the launch of KhNPP Unit 3 are almost complete - Energoatom

Preparations for the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 3 are almost complete. This was reported by acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom Petro Kotin during a meeting with the management and operational staff of the KhNPP branch, UNN reports.

According to the press service of the power generating company, Kotin, together with the plant's general director and responsible specialists, made a site visit to assess the progress of the work performed.

The head of NNEGC noted that the restoration work is going well and on schedule.

Our specialists are actively working at the sites of future power units 3 and 4. Most of the premises of the third unit have already been fully restored and are actually ready for equipment installation. The necessary work has also begun at the fourth unit. - Kotin said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to continue to adhere to the established schedules so that all tasks are completed on time. In particular, the head of the company noted that power engineers should be ready to install equipment at the third unit during the warm season.

The Head of NNEGC noted that the construction of new units is in line with the Energy Strategy of Ukraine. Energoatom is tasked with increasing its capacity to 17.4 GW in 2032 and 23.7 GW in 2050. Therefore, there can be no delays in preparing for the launch of new reactors.

On the same day, Petro Kotin presented awards to the station's employees.

Nuclear workers were recognized for their significant contribution to the development and maintenance of the energy sector under martial law, professionalism, as well as active support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, participation in the volunteer movement and active citizenship.