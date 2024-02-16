Preparations for the launch of KhNPP Unit 3 are almost complete - Energoatom

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 98736 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110511 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 153191 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156951 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252953 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174703 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165863 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148408 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227262 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113089 views

The US sends 3 thousand troops and armored vehicles to the border with Mexico

March 1, 06:55 PM • 22458 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 35984 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 22693 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 29434 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 26323 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252953 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227262 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213187 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238859 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225535 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 98731 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69822 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 76294 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113426 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114298 views
Preparations for the launch of KhNPP Unit 3 are almost complete - Energoatom

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35241 views

Preparations for the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 3 are almost complete, said Petro Kotin, Chairman of NNEGC Energoatom.

Preparations for the completion of Khmelnytsky NPP Unit 3 are almost complete. This was reported by acting Chairman of the Board of Energoatom Petro Kotin during a meeting with the management and operational staff of the KhNPP branch, UNN reports.

Details

According to the press service of the power generating company, Kotin, together with the plant's general director and responsible specialists, made a site visit to assess the progress of the work performed.

The head of NNEGC noted that the restoration work is going well and on schedule.

Our specialists are actively working at the sites of future power units 3 and 4. Most of the premises of the third unit have already been fully restored and are actually ready for equipment installation. The necessary work has also begun at the fourth unit.

- Kotin said.

At the same time, he emphasized the need to continue to adhere to the established schedules so that all tasks are completed on time. In particular, the head of the company noted that power engineers should be ready to install equipment at the third unit during the warm season.

Image

The Head of NNEGC noted that the construction of new units is in line with the Energy Strategy of Ukraine. Energoatom is tasked with increasing its capacity to 17.4 GW in 2032 and 23.7 GW in 2050. Therefore, there can be no delays in preparing for the launch of new reactors.

Optional

On the same day, Petro Kotin presented awards to the station's employees.

Nuclear workers were recognized for their significant contribution to the development and maintenance of the energy sector under martial law, professionalism, as well as active support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, participation in the volunteer movement and active citizenship.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

AnnouncementsEconomy
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

