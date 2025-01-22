Preparations for the installation of cogeneration units and the implementation of ESCO agreements are underway in Brovary

The local authorities in Brovary continue to work on implementing energy-efficient solutions. According to Andriy Dvornik, energy manager of the Department of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport of the Brovary City Council, in a commentary to UNN, thanks to USAID support, the city plans to launch three gas cogeneration units. In addition, the issue of signing new ESCO contracts is being studied.

We have already received two cogeneration units and are waiting for the third. And we are simultaneously dealing with the documentation for their installation and connection. The process is ongoing, and I hope that soon there will be more specifics - Dvornik said.

In addition, he said, Brovary continues to implement ESCO contracts for energy efficiency in budgetary institutions and some critical infrastructure facilities. "As for ESCO contracts, everything is in the process of implementation. We have seven facilities, including two critical infrastructure facilities with solar panels," Dvornik said.

At the same time, local authorities are currently studying the possibility of concluding new ESCO contracts. "I am analyzing the level of specific heat consumption in budgetary institutions. This will help identify the facilities with the greatest energy saving potential. After the analysis is completed, we will consider the possibility of concluding new ESCO contracts, under which investors implement energy efficiency measures at their own expense and the savings cover the costs," said Dvornik.

He added that all critical infrastructure facilities in the Brovary territorial community are provided with alternative power sources. "As for the critical infrastructure, we have backup power sources for all facilities, and we have created an appropriate fuel reserve," Dvornik said.

Recall

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in 2024, seven new ESCO contracts were signed in Brovary, covering both educational facilities and municipal infrastructure. Thanks to these measures, the community reduces budget expenditures and CO2 emissions, moving towards energy independence.

"Our hromada has experience in implementing the ESCO mechanism since 2019, when the first two energy service agreements for preschool educational institutions were concluded. Thanks to the installation of individual heat points, we managed to exceed the expected level of heat energy savings. This made it possible to complete the contracts ahead of schedule, transfer the equipment to the balance sheet of the institutions and direct the saved funds to the needs of the institutions," said Ihor Sapozhko.

Add

The community of Brovary is a prime example of energy efficiency solutions. Here, the Brovaryteplovodoenergia utility company received a 260 kW cogeneration unit from USAID. The equipment, which will be installed at one of the company's facilities, will be a step toward increasing the community's energy independence. According to the mayor, it was planned to obtain two more such units. One of them has already been handed over to the community.

"This will significantly strengthen the energy stability of our city and allow us to provide heat and light not only to residents but also to maintain critical infrastructure," said Igor Sapozhko.

Solar panels have already been installed or are being installed at some of the utility's facilities, and local authorities plan to develop this area in the future.

In addition, in the Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast, some of the boiler houses that provide heat to important social facilities operate on alternative fuels. According to Ihor Sapozhko, thanks to cooperation with international partners, solar panels were installed on the buildings of the Brovary multidisciplinary and children's hospitals.