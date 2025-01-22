Preparations for the installation of cogeneration units and the implementation of ESCO agreements are underway in Brovary

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Preparations for the installation of cogeneration units and the implementation of ESCO agreements are underway in Brovary

Preparations for the installation of cogeneration units and the implementation of ESCO agreements are underway in Brovary

Kyiv  •  UNN

Preparations are underway in Brovary to install cogeneration units and implement ESCO contracts.

The local authorities in Brovary continue to work on implementing energy-efficient solutions. According to Andriy Dvornik, energy manager of the Department of Construction, Infrastructure and Transport of the Brovary City Council, in a commentary to UNN, thanks to USAID support, the city plans to launch three gas cogeneration units. In addition, the issue of signing new ESCO contracts is being studied.

We have already received two cogeneration units and are waiting for the third. And we are simultaneously dealing with the documentation for their installation and connection. The process is ongoing, and I hope that soon there will be more specifics

- Dvornik said.

In addition, he said, Brovary continues to implement ESCO contracts for energy efficiency in budgetary institutions and some critical infrastructure facilities. "As for ESCO contracts, everything is in the process of implementation. We have seven facilities, including two critical infrastructure facilities with solar panels," Dvornik said.

At the same time, local authorities are currently studying the possibility of concluding new ESCO contracts. "I am analyzing the level of specific heat consumption in budgetary institutions. This will help identify the facilities with the greatest energy saving potential. After the analysis is completed, we will consider the possibility of concluding new ESCO contracts, under which investors implement energy efficiency measures at their own expense and the savings cover the costs," said Dvornik.

He added that all critical infrastructure facilities in the Brovary territorial community are provided with alternative power sources. "As for the critical infrastructure, we have backup power sources for all facilities, and we have created an appropriate fuel reserve," Dvornik said.

Recall

According to the mayor of Brovary, Ihor Sapozhko, in 2024, seven new ESCO contracts were signed in Brovary, covering both educational facilities and municipal infrastructure. Thanks to these measures, the community reduces budget expenditures and CO2 emissions, moving towards energy independence.

"Our hromada has experience in implementing the ESCO mechanism since 2019, when the first two energy service agreements for preschool educational institutions were concluded. Thanks to the installation of individual heat points, we managed to exceed the expected level of heat energy savings. This made it possible to complete the contracts ahead of schedule, transfer the equipment to the balance sheet of the institutions and direct the saved funds to the needs of the institutions," said Ihor Sapozhko.

Add

The community of Brovary is a prime example of energy efficiency solutions. Here, the Brovaryteplovodoenergia utility company received a 260 kW cogeneration unit from USAID. The equipment, which will be installed at one of the company's facilities, will be a step toward increasing the community's energy independence. According to the mayor, it was planned to obtain two more such units. One of them has already been handed over to the community.

"This will significantly strengthen the energy stability of our city and allow us to provide heat and light not only to residents but also to maintain critical infrastructure," said Igor Sapozhko.

Solar panels have already been installed or are being installed at some of the utility's facilities, and local authorities plan to develop this area in the future.

In addition, in the Brovary community of Kyiv Oblast, some of the boiler houses that provide heat to important social facilities operate on alternative fuels. According to Ihor Sapozhko, thanks to cooperation with international partners, solar panels were installed on the buildings of the Brovary multidisciplinary and children's hospitals.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyKyiv region
united-states-agency-for-international-developmentUnited States Agency for International Development
kyivKyiv

