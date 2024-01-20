Pre-trial restraints were imposed on all four defendants in the case of Igor Mazepa: the businessman's brother was sent to custody with bail set at about UAH 45 million

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 100486 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111651 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141642 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138672 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176851 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171875 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283668 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178240 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167241 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148853 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 45423 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34317 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67355 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 36212 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55902 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 100486 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283668 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251126 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236236 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261498 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 55902 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141642 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107105 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107084 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123178 views
Pre-trial restraints were imposed on all four defendants in the case of Igor Mazepa: the businessman's brother was sent to custody with bail set at about UAH 45 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29668 views

Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on all four defendants in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, including the brother of businessman Igor Mazepa. Mazepa's brother, Yuriy, was taken into custody with the possibility of bail of about UAH 45 million.

A pre-trial restraint has been imposed on the fourth suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. As UNN has learned from its own sources, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded businessman Igor Mazepa's brother Yuriy in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of about UAH 45 million.

Details

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, a preventive measure was imposed on the fourth suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv HPP," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Igor Mazepa's brother Yuriy.

Mazepa's brother was taken into custody with an alternative of bail in the amount of about UAH 45 million. The decision was made by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv.

Recall

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

On January 19, a Kyiv court imposed pre-trial restraint on two defendants in the case of Ukrainian businessman Igor Mazepa.

The Kyiv City Court placed businessman Igor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies

