Pre-trial restraints were imposed on all four defendants in the case of Igor Mazepa: the businessman's brother was sent to custody with bail set at about UAH 45 million

A pre-trial restraint has been imposed on the fourth suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant, the Prosecutor General's Office reported. As UNN has learned from its own sources, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has remanded businessman Igor Mazepa's brother Yuriy in custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of about UAH 45 million.

Details

"At the request of the Prosecutor General's Office, a preventive measure was imposed on the fourth suspect in the case of land seizure near the Kyiv HPP," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

As UNN has learned from its own sources, it is Igor Mazepa's brother Yuriy.

Mazepa's brother was taken into custody with an alternative of bail in the amount of about UAH 45 million. The decision was made by the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv.

Recall

The owner of the investment company Concorde Capital, Ihor Mazepa, was detained while trying to travel abroad on suspicion of organizing a deal to alienate the land of critical infrastructure, the Kyiv hydroelectric power plant.

On January 19, a Kyiv court imposed pre-trial restraint on two defendants in the case of Ukrainian businessman Igor Mazepa.

The Kyiv City Court placed businessman Igor Mazepa under arrest and set bail at UAH 349 million.