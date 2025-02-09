Powerful earthquake off Honduras: tsunami alert issued due to possible tsunami threat

ukenru
Exclusive
11:57 AM • 37077 views

Exclusive
09:54 AM • 80386 views

Exclusive
09:29 AM • 100610 views

09:20 AM • 114306 views

08:41 AM • 95578 views

February 28, 06:23 AM • 123335 views

February 27, 10:22 PM • 102222 views

February 27, 05:54 PM • 113194 views

Exclusive
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116821 views

February 27, 01:15 PM • 157691 views

February 28, 05:35 AM • 102071 views
February 28, 05:48 AM • 84955 views
February 28, 07:13 AM • 56206 views
09:03 AM • 104026 views
09:59 AM • 87974 views
09:20 AM • 114254 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 123298 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 157662 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 148028 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 180223 views
09:59 AM • 87974 views
09:03 AM • 104026 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 135988 views
February 26, 03:18 PM • 137827 views
February 26, 08:37 AM • 165860 views
Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34271 views

The 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred north of Honduras at a depth of 10 km. The US tsunami warning system has issued an alert, although there is no threat to the US Atlantic coast and the Gulf of Mexico.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred north of Honduras. The aftershocks were recorded at a depth of 10 km. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the German Center for Geosciences (GFZ), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the earthquake occurred on Saturday, February 08.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the GFZ said after initially estimating the quake at 6.89 magnitude

- writes Reuters.

The news agency reported that the US tsunami warning system had issued an alert due to a possible tsunami threat after the earthquake.

U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km.

Recall

Thousands of residents are fleeing from the Greek island of Santorini after hundreds of earthquakes were recorded near it in recent days.

Large-scale landslide in China: dozens missing and emergency evacuation08.02.25, 20:09 • 43270 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
reutersReuters
greeceGreece
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

