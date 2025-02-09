Powerful earthquake off Honduras: tsunami alert issued due to possible tsunami threat
The 7.2 magnitude earthquake occurred north of Honduras at a depth of 10 km. The US tsunami warning system has issued an alert, although there is no threat to the US Atlantic coast and the Gulf of Mexico.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred north of Honduras. The aftershocks were recorded at a depth of 10 km. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the German Center for Geosciences (GFZ), UNN reports.
It is noted that the earthquake occurred on Saturday, February 08.
The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the GFZ said after initially estimating the quake at 6.89 magnitude
The news agency reported that the US tsunami warning system had issued an alert due to a possible tsunami threat after the earthquake.
U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.
The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km.
