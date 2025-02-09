Powerful earthquake off Honduras: tsunami alert issued due to possible tsunami threat

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 occurred north of Honduras. The aftershocks were recorded at a depth of 10 km. This is reported by Reuters with reference to the German Center for Geosciences (GFZ), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the earthquake occurred on Saturday, February 08.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), the GFZ said after initially estimating the quake at 6.89 magnitude - writes Reuters.

The news agency reported that the US tsunami warning system had issued an alert due to a possible tsunami threat after the earthquake.

U.S. Tsunami Warning System also issued advisories for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands following the quake.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake had a magnitude of 7.6, with a depth of 10 km.

Recall

Thousands of residents are fleeing from the Greek island of Santorini after hundreds of earthquakes were recorded near it in recent days.

Large-scale landslide in China: dozens missing and emergency evacuation