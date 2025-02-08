Large-scale landslide in China: dozens missing and emergency evacuation

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 54824 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 100942 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104480 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121493 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101780 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128197 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103403 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113269 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116888 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161472 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105299 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101585 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 82047 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110328 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104718 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121502 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128205 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161476 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151684 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183843 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104718 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110328 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138014 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139777 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167593 views
Large-scale landslide in China: dozens missing and emergency evacuation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43271 views

In Sichuan province, a landslide has covered 10 houses, about 30 people are missing. Hundreds of rescuers have been sent to the scene, 200 local residents have been evacuated.

Chinese rescuers are searching for about 30 people after a landslide Saturday in southwestern Sichuan province that buried 10 homes and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate, reports UNN citing AP.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched hundreds of rescuers, including firefighters, following a landslide in a village in Junlian county. Two people were extracted alive and about 200 others were relocated, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

A villager told BeijingNews that since the second half of 2024, rocks have often been seen rolling down the mountain, in some cases making sounds similar to firecrackers. The villager said geologists inspected the area late last year, the state-run newspaper reported.

President Xi Jinping expressed his concern and urged authorities to make every effort to find the missing people and minimize casualties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina

