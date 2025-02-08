Large-scale landslide in China: dozens missing and emergency evacuation

Chinese rescuers are searching for about 30 people after a landslide Saturday in southwestern Sichuan province that buried 10 homes and forced hundreds of residents to evacuate, reports UNN citing AP.

China's Ministry of Emergency Management has dispatched hundreds of rescuers, including firefighters, following a landslide in a village in Junlian county. Two people were extracted alive and about 200 others were relocated, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

A villager told BeijingNews that since the second half of 2024, rocks have often been seen rolling down the mountain, in some cases making sounds similar to firecrackers. The villager said geologists inspected the area late last year, the state-run newspaper reported.

President Xi Jinping expressed his concern and urged authorities to make every effort to find the missing people and minimize casualties, the official Xinhua news agency reported.