January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 35679 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 31291 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 28689 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 27130 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 32291 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 55636 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39256 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38635 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 31147 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Power restored in Zaporizhzhia and the region after large-scale blackout - OMA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Energy workers have stabilized the system and restored electricity supply in the Zaporizhzhia region after a massive night blackout. Power has been supplied to critical infrastructure, and local work is ongoing.

Power restored in Zaporizhzhia and the region after large-scale blackout - OMA

Energy workers managed to stabilize the system and restore electricity supply in the Zaporizhzhia region after a massive night blackout. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, power was primarily supplied to critical infrastructure facilities - hospitals, pumping stations, and heating systems.

Currently, local restoration work is ongoing in the Khortytskyi district of the regional center, where the power restoration process has not yet been completed. All relevant services continue to work in an enhanced mode to connect the remaining household consumers as soon as possible. The authorities urge residents to turn on energy-intensive appliances gradually to avoid overloading the grid in the first hours after connection.

I thank all emergency and utility services, energy workers, dispatchers, and repair crews for their professional, coordinated, and responsible work. Thanks to you, the region once again stood strong and quickly returned to normal life.

- Fedorov's post reads.  

Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA11.01.26, 03:12

Stepan Haftko

Society
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ivan Fedorov