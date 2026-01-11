Power restored in Zaporizhzhia and the region after large-scale blackout - OMA

Energy workers managed to stabilize the system and restore electricity supply in the Zaporizhzhia region after a massive night blackout. Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to the official, power was primarily supplied to critical infrastructure facilities - hospitals, pumping stations, and heating systems.

Currently, local restoration work is ongoing in the Khortytskyi district of the regional center, where the power restoration process has not yet been completed. All relevant services continue to work in an enhanced mode to connect the remaining household consumers as soon as possible. The authorities urge residents to turn on energy-intensive appliances gradually to avoid overloading the grid in the first hours after connection.

I thank all emergency and utility services, energy workers, dispatchers, and repair crews for their professional, coordinated, and responsible work. Thanks to you, the region once again stood strong and quickly returned to normal life. - Fedorov's post reads.

Zaporizhzhia and part of Dnipropetrovsk regions left without electricity - OVA