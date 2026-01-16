Power outages on January 16: emergency schedules introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions

On Friday, January 16, power outages continue in Ukraine, and emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in Sumy and Poltava regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Sumyoblenergo" and "Poltavaoblenergo".

Details

At 8:41 on January 16, emergency shutdown schedules for 1-5 queues of consumers were introduced in Poltava and Sumy regions.

The reason was damage to the energy system as a result of the Russian army's attack.

The queue for emergency shutdown schedules does not coincide with the queue for hourly schedules, please pay attention to this - the power engineers stated.

Recall

Ukrenergo reported the application of hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations on January 16 throughout Ukraine.