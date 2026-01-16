$43.180.08
05:32 AM • 3908 views
Great Britain allocates £20 million to save Ukraine's energy sector
January 15, 10:04 PM • 12723 views
Trump did receive the Nobel Peace Medal, symbolically presented by Machado
January 15, 02:15 PM • 24141 views
Cereals, bread, meat, eggs or vegetables: what's next in line for price increases
Exclusive
January 15, 01:18 PM • 30173 views
Emergency in Ukraine's energy sector: what it means for city residents
Exclusive
January 15, 08:19 AM • 65034 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
January 15, 08:08 AM • 75758 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Exclusive
January 15, 07:52 AM • 38851 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
January 15, 06:16 AM • 34745 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 53964 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 43119 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
Power outages on January 16: emergency schedules introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 242 views

On January 16, power outages are in effect in Ukraine, and emergency power outage schedules have been applied in Sumy and Poltava regions due to damage to the energy system. This affects 1-5 queues of consumers.

Power outages on January 16: emergency schedules introduced in Sumy and Poltava regions

On Friday, January 16, power outages continue in Ukraine, and emergency shutdown schedules have been applied in Sumy and Poltava regions. This was reported by UNN with reference to "Sumyoblenergo" and "Poltavaoblenergo".

Details

At 8:41 on January 16, emergency shutdown schedules for 1-5 queues of consumers were introduced in Poltava and Sumy regions.

The reason was damage to the energy system as a result of the Russian army's attack.

The queue for emergency shutdown schedules does not coincide with the queue for hourly schedules, please pay attention to this

 - the power engineers stated.

Recall

Ukrenergo reported the application of hourly shutdown schedules and power limitations on January 16 throughout Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine