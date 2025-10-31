Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure

$42.080.01
08:46 AM • 6168 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
07:53 AM • 12592 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
07:20 AM • 13298 views
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
06:45 AM • 18472 views
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
05:58 AM • 18166 views
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
October 30, 04:50 PM • 42087 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
October 30, 04:31 PM • 44751 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
October 30, 03:59 PM • 34546 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72668 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:37 AM • 28127 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
JetBlue passengers taken to hospital after emergency landing in FloridaOctober 31, 01:26 AM • 12853 views
Russian commanders execute soldiers who refuse to fight in Ukraine – "Verstka" investigationOctober 31, 02:35 AM • 23653 views
One of the largest energy hubs in the Vladimir region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones – ASTRA OSINT analysisOctober 31, 02:45 AM • 11941 views
Battles decreased by almost a quarter in 24 hours: General Staff updated the combat mapPhoto06:24 AM • 19254 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure08:39 AM • 8370 views
Publications
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhoto09:35 AM • 228 views
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 54074 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 72668 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 67178 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 125722 views
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 19113 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 51643 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 56756 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 79408 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 82784 views
Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8402 views

Hourly power outage schedules are being applied in all regions of Ukraine due to high consumption and new Russian attacks on the energy sector. As of this morning, new blackouts have been recorded in several regions, and restoration work is underway.

Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure

In all regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages are being forcibly applied, consumption remains high, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure, and as of this morning, there are blackouts due to this, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

As a result of drone attacks on energy facilities, there are new blackouts in several regions this morning.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, "the enemy again massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. On the night of October 31, the enemy carried out another attack with kamikaze drones on the energy infrastructure facilities of the region." According to him, despite the active work of air defense, a hit was recorded on one of the industrial facilities. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers.  No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

As indicated by the Ministry of Energy, repair and restoration work is being carried out at energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged as a result of shelling. A complex of measures is being implemented to ensure the stable functioning of the energy system.

Today, it is planned that from 00:00 to 24:00, scheduled hourly outages and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine.

- stated the Ministry of Energy.

As noted by Ukrenergo, hourly outages ranging from 0.5 to 3 queues will be in effect throughout the day.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators. 

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high," Ukrenergo reported.

As of 6:30 AM today, it was 2.8% lower than at the same time the previous day. The reason for the changes is the forced application of restriction measures in all regions.

On October 30, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 5.2% lower than the previous day. The reason is a larger volume of consumption restriction measures applied.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the ministry emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine