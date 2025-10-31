Power outage schedules are in effect around the clock, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure

In all regions of Ukraine, scheduled power outages are being forcibly applied, consumption remains high, Russia has again attacked energy infrastructure, and as of this morning, there are blackouts due to this, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" and the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

As a result of drone attacks on energy facilities, there are new blackouts in several regions this morning. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

As reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, "the enemy again massively attacked the civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. On the night of October 31, the enemy carried out another attack with kamikaze drones on the energy infrastructure facilities of the region." According to him, despite the active work of air defense, a hit was recorded on one of the industrial facilities. A fire broke out, which was promptly extinguished by rescuers. No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

As indicated by the Ministry of Energy, repair and restoration work is being carried out at energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged as a result of shelling. A complex of measures is being implemented to ensure the stable functioning of the energy system.

Today, it is planned that from 00:00 to 24:00, scheduled hourly outages and power limitation schedules for industrial consumers will be in effect throughout Ukraine. - stated the Ministry of Energy.

As noted by Ukrenergo, hourly outages ranging from 0.5 to 3 queues will be in effect throughout the day.

Current schedules are posted on the official resources of regional distribution system operators.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high," Ukrenergo reported.

As of 6:30 AM today, it was 2.8% lower than at the same time the previous day. The reason for the changes is the forced application of restriction measures in all regions.

On October 30, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 5.2% lower than the previous day. The reason is a larger volume of consumption restriction measures applied.

"We urge consumers to use electricity rationally throughout the day, especially during peak consumption hours in the morning and evening. This helps reduce the load on the system," the ministry emphasized.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.17 m. This is sufficient to meet the station's needs," the Ministry of Energy reported.