Power and communication lost in occupied Berdiansk
Kyiv • UNN
In occupied Berdiansk, a sudden power outage occurred, followed by problems with water, electricity, and communication, which also affected other occupied districts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, with the occupation authorities blaming the Armed Forces of Ukraine and promising to partially restore power only at night.
In the occupied Berdiansk , the power suddenly went out, and later there were problems with water supply and communication. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk MVA Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports.
"Residents of Berdiansk report that around 18:55 the city suddenly lost power, and there is no water supply in the upland part of the city. There are also problems with communication," said the head of the Berdiansk MVA.
In addition, according to residents, electricity, water supply, and communications have disappeared in other temporarily occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.
"The occupation authorities traditionally blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for such a large-scale communal collapse. The Nazis promise to restore power supply only partially and not before nightfall," Galitsyna summarized .
Seized Berdiansk port is falling into decay: russia cannot find workers18.05.24, 04:28 • 104356 views