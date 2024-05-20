Power and communication lost in occupied Berdiansk

In the occupied Berdiansk , the power suddenly went out, and later there were problems with water supply and communication. This was reported by the head of the Berdiansk MVA Victoria Galitsyna, UNN reports.

"Residents of Berdiansk report that around 18:55 the city suddenly lost power, and there is no water supply in the upland part of the city. There are also problems with communication," said the head of the Berdiansk MVA.

In addition, according to residents, electricity, water supply, and communications have disappeared in other temporarily occupied settlements in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

"The occupation authorities traditionally blame the Armed Forces of Ukraine for such a large-scale communal collapse. The Nazis promise to restore power supply only partially and not before nightfall," Galitsyna summarized .

