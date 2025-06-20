Potent opioid painkiller nalbuphine can now only be purchased with an electronic prescription - Ministry of Health

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 11623 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 53030 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 55611 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 36676 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 67247 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 72970 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 64399 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 43791 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 37598 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 46289 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+16°
3m/s
74%
746mm
Popular news
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against UkraineJune 20, 06:30 AM • 55469 views
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 54676 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of EnergyJune 20, 08:27 AM • 49576 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 71936 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 62974 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 53030 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 55611 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 32837 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank lives10:11 AM • 63638 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 72614 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 12895 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 20214 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dress10:45 AM • 23964 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 71833 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 88181 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Potent opioid painkiller nalbuphine can now only be purchased with an electronic prescription - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

The Ministry of Health has tightened control over the dispensing of the opioid painkiller nalbuphine, which is now only available with an electronic prescription. This decision is aimed at solving the problem of over-the-counter sales and the increasing volume of production of this drug.

Potent opioid painkiller nalbuphine can now only be purchased with an electronic prescription - Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has changed the rules for dispensing medicinal products with the international nonproprietary name (INN) nalbuphine. From now on, these drugs can only be obtained with an electronic prescription, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

 Details

It is noted that there are exceptions for pharmacies operating in frontline areas or in active combat zones, as it is not possible to issue electronic prescriptions there. In such cases, until the end of martial law and for three months thereafter, pharmacies will be allowed to dispense nalbuphine with a paper prescription.

At the same time, they are obliged to keep these prescriptions for three years. Compliance with the rules of prescription dispensing will be monitored by the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, which conducts inspections of pharmacies.

The changes concern medicinal products classified under ATC code N02AF: nalbuphine, butorphanol, dynalbuphine sebac. According to the National Health Service of Ukraine, in 2023, 2,595 electronic prescriptions for nalbuphine were issued, of which only 341 were redeemed. In 2024, this indicator increased to 4,987 electronic prescriptions, of which 794 were redeemed.

“9 types of ascorbic acid for quantity": how Ukrainians met the list of TOP-100 medicines from the Ministry of Health19.02.25, 19:49 • 34378 views

During the same period, a significant increase in the production and sale of the drug was recorded. According to the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control, in 2024 alone, 43.4% more packages were produced than in 2021, and sales (in drug packages) increased by 37.1% in 2024 compared to 2021.

At the beginning of 2025, upon the instruction of the Minister of Health Viktor Liashko, the State Service of Ukraine on Medicines and Drugs Control inspected the circulation of nalbuphine in the pharmacy network.

The results of the monitoring revealed a systemic problem – in many cases, pharmacies could not provide paper prescriptions according to which the drug was dispensed. This indicates a risk of over-the-counter sale of nalbuphine, which is a violation of the law.

The introduction of a mandatory electronic prescription for nalbuphine is a necessary step towards transparent control over the circulation of drugs with a risk of abuse. The electronic system has already proven its effectiveness in controlling the circulation of narcotic and psychotropic drugs.

For reference

Drugs with the INN "Nalbuphine" are potent opioid pain relievers that can cause addiction and whose use requires adherence to special recommendations. Nalbuphine is not controlled as an opiate in many countries due to its special pharmacological properties and relatively low potential for addiction compared to classical opioids.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has not included nalbuphine in the Schedules of Control of the 1961 UN Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs after assessing the risks and benefits, as the potential for abuse does not justify additional restrictions. At the same time, some countries have their own restrictions on nalbuphine. This depends on how they control the circulation of opioid drugs.

Supplement

The Ministry of Health has prepared a draft order regarding the dispensing of nalbuphine – a potent opioid pain reliever. It is noted that it can cause addiction, and currently, uncontrolled use of the drug is observed. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Health
World Health Organization
Viktor Lyashko
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9