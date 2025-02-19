“9 types of ascorbic acid for quantity": how Ukrainians met the list of TOP-100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has published the long-awaited list of 100 drugs whose prices are to be reduced by 30% starting March 1. However, the reaction to it was not what the government probably expected, UNN reports.

Social media users are actively commenting on the situation, sarcastically noting that now it will be possible to treat only with ascorbic acid in different flavors, and the "richest" will be able to afford Rheosorbilact.

Ukrainians also noted that the list does not include vital medicines needed to treat cancer, cardiovascular, endocrine and other serious diseases.

The professional community is shocked by the list of the most popular drugs, as it includes the so-called "fungicides" - drugs whose effectiveness is not confirmed by evidence-based medicine.

Recall

On February 12, the National Security and Defense Council held a meeting at which they decided to reduce the cost of 100 medicines by 30%. Other medicines are to be reduced in price by 20%.

On February 13, President enacted this decision of the NSDC.

Today, on February 19, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine published a list of the most popular medicines, the prices of which will be reduced by 30% starting March 1, 2025. The list includes, among other things, drugs without proven efficacy: Corvalol, Validol, Urolesan, hepatoprotectors, Furacilin, Rheosorbilact, Alochol, Mucaltin, Sonmil, Ascorbic (in various forms), Novirin, Furagin.

In addition, the list includes the same medicines, but with different numbers of tablets. For example, Citramon-Darnitsa for 10 tablets and Citramon-Darnitsa for 6 tablets, Farmadol for 50 tablets, Farmadol for 10 tablets and Farmadol MAX for 10 tablets.

The list also includes medicines that are sold only by "red prescription", such as Clofelin.