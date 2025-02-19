“9 types of ascorbic acid for quantity": how Ukrainians met the list of TOP-100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 26149 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 46263 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 89727 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 52806 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 111615 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 98825 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112238 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116612 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149706 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115129 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 52038 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 106421 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 63310 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 24333 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49190 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 89727 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 111615 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149706 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140578 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 173053 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 21118 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 49190 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132974 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134866 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163299 views
“9 types of ascorbic acid for quantity": how Ukrainians met the list of TOP-100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34077 views

The Ministry of Health has published a list of drugs whose prices will be reduced by 30% starting March 1. The list includes “fungicides” and medicines without proven efficacy, but no essential drugs.

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine has published the long-awaited list of 100 drugs whose prices are to be reduced by 30% starting March 1. However, the reaction to it was not what the government probably expected, UNN reports.

Social media users are actively commenting on the situation, sarcastically noting that now it will be possible to treat only with ascorbic acid in different flavors, and the "richest" will be able to afford Rheosorbilact. 

ImageImageImage

Ukrainians also noted that the list does not include vital medicines needed to treat cancer, cardiovascular, endocrine and other serious diseases.

ImageImage

The professional community is shocked by the list of the most popular drugs, as it includes the so-called "fungicides" - drugs whose effectiveness is not confirmed by evidence-based medicine.

ImageImage

“It's populism": doctor criticizes the list of TOP-100 drugs that will become 30% cheaper19.02.25, 18:22 • 143404 views

Recall

On February 12, the National Security and Defense Council held a meeting at which they decided to reduce the cost of 100 medicines by 30%. Other medicines are to be reduced in price by 20%. 

On February 13, President enacted this decision of the NSDC.

Today, on February 19, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine published a list of the most popular medicines, the prices of which will be reduced by 30% starting March 1, 2025. The list includes, among other things, drugs without proven efficacy: Corvalol, Validol, Urolesan, hepatoprotectors, Furacilin, Rheosorbilact, Alochol, Mucaltin, Sonmil, Ascorbic (in various forms), Novirin, Furagin.

In addition, the list includes the same medicines, but with different numbers of tablets. For example, Citramon-Darnitsa for 10 tablets and Citramon-Darnitsa for 6 tablets, Farmadol for 50 tablets, Farmadol for 10 tablets and Farmadol MAX for 10 tablets.

The list also includes medicines that are sold only by "red prescription", such as Clofelin.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyHealth
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

