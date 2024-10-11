Possible falsification of documents by a supplier of food for the Armed Forces: Ministry of Defense appeals to the SBU for verification
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine appealed to the SBU to check possible falsification of documents by a supplier of food for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The SBU detected signs of forgery of accompanying documents for canned food delivered to a military unit in Sumy region.
The Food Safety and Veterinary Medicine Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has filed an official statement with the Security Service of Ukraine regarding possible falsification of supporting documents by one of the food suppliers to the Armed Forces of Ukraine
It is reported that this decision was the result of a recent journalistic investigation that revealed the supply of low-quality food to the Armed Forces. In this regard, the Ministry of Defense initiated an audit of the supplier's activities.
According to the preliminary findings of the audit, in August 2024, this counterparty supplied sterilized canned meat “Pork Stew” to one of the military units in Sumy region with accompanying documents that had signs of possible forgery. In particular, the package of documents included a copy of the test report, which was canceled in February 2024
The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that it reaffirms its determination to fight corruption and fraud that could jeopardize the safety of our military. With this in mind, the Ministry of Defense looks forward to a detailed investigation of the situation.
As the Ministry of Defense reminds us, in 2025, the MoD procurement agency State Logistics Operator plans to test a new model of food supply for the Armed Forces, which will start as a pilot project in several regions and Kyiv. The main goal of this initiative is to improve the quality of products and the efficiency of the procurement process.
The changes will affect the financial model of interaction with suppliers, the product model and quality control. In particular, all products will go through a distribution center, where DOT specialists will provide additional quality control.